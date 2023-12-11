SmileDirectClub shuts down months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

FILE - Dental assistants go over appointments at SmileDirectClub's SmileShop located inside a CVS store April 24, 2019, in Downey, Calif. SmileDirectClub is shutting down, just months after the struggling teeth-straightening company filed for bankruptcy, leaving existing customers in limbo. On Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, the company said it was unable to find a partner willing to bring in enough capital to keep the company afloat, despite a months-long search. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 11, 2023 1:24 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 1:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — SmileDirectClub is shutting down — just months after the struggling teeth-straightening company filed for bankruptcy protection.

In a Friday announcement, SmileDirectClub said it had made an “incredibly difficult decision to wind down its global operations, effective immediately.”

That leaves existing customers in limbo. SmileDirectClub’s aligner treatment through its telehealth platform is no longer available, the Nashville, Tennessee, company said while urging consumers to consult their local dentist for further treatment. Customer care support for the company has also ceased.

Customer orders that haven’t shipped yet have been cancelled and “Lifetime Smile Guarantee” no longer exists, the company said. SmileDirectClub apologized for the inconvenience and said additional information about refund requests will arrive “once the bankruptcy process determines next steps and additional measures customers can take.”

SmileDirectClub also said that Smile Pay customers are expected to continue to make payments, leading to further confusion and frustration online. When contacted by The Associated Press Monday for additional information, a spokesperson said the company couldn’t comment further.

SmileDirectClub filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at the end of September. At the time, the company reported nearly $900 million in debt. On Friday, the company said it was unable to find a partner willing to bring in enough capital to keep the company afloat, despite a monthslong search.

When SmileDirectClub went public back in 2019, the company was valued at about $8.9 billion. But its stock soon tumbled and plummeted in value over time, as the company proved to be unprofitable year after year and faced multiple legal battles. In 2022, SmileDirectClub reported a loss of $86.4 million.

SmileDirectClub, which has served over 2 million people since its 2014 founding, once promised to revolutionaize the oral care industry by selling clear dental aligners (marketed as a faster and more affordable alternative to braces) directly to consumers by mail and in major retailers. But the company has also seen pushback from within and beyond the medical community.

Last year, District of Columbia attorney general’s office sued SmileDirectClub for “unfair and deceptive” practices — accusing the company of unlawfully using non-disclosure agreements to manipulate online reviews and keep customers from reporting negative experiences to regulators. SmileDirectClub denied the allegations, but agreed to a June settlement agreement that required the company to release over 17,000 customers from the NDAs and pay $500,000 to DC.

The British Dental Association has also been critical about SmileDirectClub and such remote orthodontics — pointing to cases of advanced gum disease provided with aligners, misdiagnosis risks and more in a Sunday post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“It shouldn’t have taken a bankruptcy to protect patients from harm,” the British Dental Association wrote, while calling on U.K. regulators for increased protections. “Dentists are left to pick up the pieces when these providers offer wholly inappropriate treatment.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating
Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating

Two young boys have died and the homicide unit is investigating after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. In an update on Monday morning, Toronto police confirmed two brothers,...

breaking

1h ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

3h ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

1h ago

Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat
Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat

Classes have been cancelled at an Oshawa high school on Monday as police investigate an alleged bomb threat. Officials at Eastdale CVI, located near Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue, say they decided...

1h ago

Top Stories

Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating
Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating

Two young boys have died and the homicide unit is investigating after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. In an update on Monday morning, Toronto police confirmed two brothers,...

breaking

1h ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

3h ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

1h ago

Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat
Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat

Classes have been cancelled at an Oshawa high school on Monday as police investigate an alleged bomb threat. Officials at Eastdale CVI, located near Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue, say they decided...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

5h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

19h ago

2:31
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

It was a frustrating day for many commuters as a large stretch of Line 1 was closed due to track work. Brandon Rowe spoke with some of the commuters and has that story.

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos