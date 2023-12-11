S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in base metal, utility and energy stocks helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 56.35 points at 20,275.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 93.39 points at 36,341.26. The S&P 500 index was up 2.32 points at 4,606.69, while the Nasdaq composite was down 48.65 points at 14,355.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.67 cents US compared with 73.59 cents US on Friday.

The January crude contract was down 27 cents at US$70.96 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 27 cents at US$2.31 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$15.60 at US$1,998.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.79 a pound.

