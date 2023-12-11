Suspect in Montana vehicle assault said religious group she targeted was being racist, witness says

By Matthew Brown And Amy Beth Hanson, The Associated Press

Posted December 11, 2023 6:22 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 6:26 pm.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A woman who police said repeatedly drove through a group of religious demonstrators, wounding one person in Montana’s largest city, allegedly told a clerk at a nearby convenience store that she was upset members of the group were expressing racist views against white people, the clerk said.

The demonstrators targeted in the weekend assault in Billings are members of Israel United in Christ, according to police. The group has been described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “an extreme and antisemitic sect of Black Hebrew Israelites” based in the Bronx, New York.

Members of the group were standing on a sidewalk, holding signs and speaking through an amplifier when the woman drove at or through them several times, said Billings police spokesperson Lt. Matt Lennick. A 45-year-old man who was struck suffered minor injuries, police said.

Genevienne Rancuret, 55, was arrested a few hours later and jailed on suspicion of eight counts of felony assault with a weapon — the vehicle — along with felony criminal mischief and driving under the influence. She is also being held on a motion to revoke a suspended or deferred sentence.

Moments before the alleged assault, the suspect had complained about the demonstrators to Sarah Gebhardt, who works in a convenience store across the street from where the group of about 10 people had assembled, Gebhardt told The Associated Press. The demonstrators were wearing purple T-shirts and speaking through a loudspeaker.

“She thought they were being racist against white people. She didn’t appreciate their interpretation of the Bible,” Gebhardt said. “She made the comment that, ‘While I’m in a Jeep, I should just run them over.’ I did not think she was serious and then she went to the exit and it was pretty obvious she was very serious.”

Gebhardt said the woman had been very emotional and crying while in the store and appeared intoxicated. When the woman drove at the group, she ran over their belongings and sent people scattering, Gebhardt said. The woman then circled around the block repeatedly and drove through or at the group each time, said Gebhardt, who said she did not see anyone get hit.

The FBI is reviewing the case and the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office is considering whether state bias-related criminal charges should be filed.

Representatives of Israel United in Christ said in a statement that its members were acting peacefully and had exchanged no words with the suspect prior to the alleged assault. The statement denounced the Southern Poverty Law Center and other groups for advancing a “false narrative” about the group that can “lead to acts of violence.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the leadership of Israel United in Christ has allegedly referred to Jews as the devil.

Rancuret remained jailed Monday with bond set at $885. Her case had not yet shown up on local court dockets and it was unknown if she had a lawyer representing her. Attorneys with the state public defender’s office did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

A woman who answered a phone number listed for Rancuret declined to speak to a reporter.

In September 2021, Rancuret pleaded guilty to felony assault with a weapon after threatening someone with a bread knife, according to court records. She was given a seven-year deferred sentence and placed on probation.

____

Hanson reported from Helena, Mont. Associated Press researcher Jennifer Farrar contributed to this story.

Matthew Brown And Amy Beth Hanson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

1h ago

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

4m ago

Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud
Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after...

1h ago

Canadians with family in Gaza urge feds to expand immigration measures
Canadians with family in Gaza urge feds to expand immigration measures

Canadians with family in Gaza and the Ontario NDP are urging the federal government to expand the criteria for refugees to include the extended families of Canadian citizens. NDP Leader Marit Stiles...

3h ago

Top Stories

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

1h ago

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

4m ago

Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud
Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after...

1h ago

Canadians with family in Gaza urge feds to expand immigration measures
Canadians with family in Gaza urge feds to expand immigration measures

Canadians with family in Gaza and the Ontario NDP are urging the federal government to expand the criteria for refugees to include the extended families of Canadian citizens. NDP Leader Marit Stiles...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

6h ago

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

9h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos