Suspect made anti-Palestinian comments, assaulted school bus driver: Toronto police

Toronto Police believe a suspected assault on a school bus driver last week was hate-motivated, alleging the suspect made anti-Palestinian comments during the violent confrontation.

It happened on Monday, December 4, at around 2:45 p.m. in the Drewry and Hilda avenues area.

Investigators say the school bus driver was on the way to pick up students when the accused blocked the entrance to the school, preventing the driver from entering.

That led to a confrontation, during which police allege the suspect made anti-Palestinian comments before assaulting the driver.

On Sunday, police made an arrest, charging Laurence Goldstein, 64, of Toronto, with uttering threats and assault.

“This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” a police release states.