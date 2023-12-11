Tensions between Congo and Rwanda heighten the risk of military confrontation, UN envoy says

FILE - A Congolese government soldier (FARDC) stands guard by a UN truck at the Kibati checkpoint north of Goma, eastern Congo, on Nov. 23, 2008. The United Nations Peacekeeping efforts is under resourced as its $5.5 billion budget for worldwide operations is less than the New York Police Department's $6.1 billion budget, even though it has 30,000 more personnel, the UN Under-Secretary General, Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 at a two-day UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting in Accra, Ghana. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

By Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Posted December 11, 2023 7:43 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 7:56 pm.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Tensions between Congo and Rwanda have escalated, heightening the risk of a military confrontation that could draw in Burundi, the top U.N. official in Congo warned the Security Council on Monday.

Special representative Bintou Keita’s warning came shortly before the ambassadors from Congo and Rwanda traded accusations in the council, and nine days ahead of Congo’s Dec. 20 presidential election, in which President Felix Tshisekedi is seeking a second term against two dozen candidates.

As voting nears, Congo’s government is also doubling down on a push to have regional and international peacekeeping forces withdraw, including the U.N.’s more than 17,700-member force. A regional force of officers from East African countries began leaving eastern Congo’s largest city, Goma, last week.

Tshisekedi has long accused Rwanda and its president, Paul Kagame, of providing military support to M23 rebels, the latest iteration of Congolese Tutsi fighters to seize towns in parts of mineral-rich North Kivu. The U.N. and human rights groups accuse M23 of atrocities including rape and mass killings and say it receives backing from Rwanda — but Rwanda denies any ties with the rebels.

Keita told the council that the eastern provinces are facing escalating insecurity, “especially related to the renewed M23 crisis.” But she said new pockets of insecurity also have emerged in other parts of the country, notably the Greater Katanga region and Mai-Ndombe and Tshopo provinces.

She stressed that insecurity “has compounded the ongoing humanitarian crisis.”

According to the U.N. humanitarian office, over 6.5 million people are displaced in Congo, 5.5 million of them in the three eastern provinces. “According to preliminary figures, over 500,000 people have fled their homes following renewed hostilities between the M23 and the Congolese armed forces since early October,” Keita said.

Congolese Ambassador Zenon Mukongo accused Rwandan soldiers of supporting the M23 rebels, citing events starting in November 2022.

He reiterated his country’s call for “an end to the Rwandan aggression,” withdrawal of its troops and “the eradication of armed interest groups in Congo including M23,” and urged the Security Council to take action to achieve this.

More than 120 armed groups are fighting over land and control of valuable minerals in Congo’s eastern regions.

Rwanda’s new U.N. ambassador, Ernest Rwamucyo, accused the Congolese government “and its coalition of illegal armed militia groups … and foreign mercenaries” of violating a regionally brokered peace process.

He said Congo’s termination of the African regional force “undermines all the regional efforts to bring peace” to eastern Congo, and urged the government to recommit to the agreements.

As for the upcoming elections, Keita said campaigning began relatively peacefully but “violent clashes between supporters of rival political parties are occurring in many provinces.”

The U.N. envoy said she is also “alarmed by the proliferation of mis- and disinformation as well as hate speech, online and offline” during the campaign and called on all parties to end those practices.

Keita, who heads the U.N. peacekeeping force, said she signed a joint disengagement plan with Foreign Minister Christope Lutundula on Nov. 21. She did not disclose any details, but it calls for a phased withdrawal of MONUSCO troops.

U.N. peacekeepers have faced protests and criticism from residents who see them as toothless and unable to protect civilians in Congo, which has a population of 100 million and is the world’s top cobalt producer and fifth-largest producer of copper.

President Tshisekedi, who has called for U.N. peacekeepers to leave, told a rally Sunday that the United Nations “came to help and protect the Congolese people, but it didn’t work.”

Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

41m ago

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

2h ago

Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud
Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after...

3h ago

What food banks need from you
What food banks need from you

The Daily Bread Food Bank's annual report says 1-in-10 Torontonians now rely on their food banks - double the number from 2022. With more than 2.5 million food bank visits in 2023, Daily Bread has seen...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

41m ago

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

2h ago

Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud
Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after...

3h ago

What food banks need from you
What food banks need from you

The Daily Bread Food Bank's annual report says 1-in-10 Torontonians now rely on their food banks - double the number from 2022. With more than 2.5 million food bank visits in 2023, Daily Bread has seen...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers

There are more questions than answers after an incident at a Scarborough highrise that left a woman with serious injuries and her two young sons dead. Shauna Hunt with why the brothers’ deaths are now being probed as a possible double homicide.

1h ago

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

7h ago

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

11h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

More Videos