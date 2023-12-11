Third Mississippi man is buried in a pauper’s grave without family’s knowledge

By Michael Goldberg, The Associated Press

Posted December 11, 2023 3:32 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 3:43 pm.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A third man in Mississippi has been discovered buried in a pauper’s cemetery without his relatives’ knowledge — and despite authorities knowing the identities of the deceased.

It is the latest case in which families learned of their deceased love one’s death from news reports instead of from officials in Hinds County, Mississippi, according to civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Jonathan David Hankins, 39, is the third person to have been quietly buried in the paupers’ cemetery near the Hinds County Penal Farm in suburban Jackson, said Crump, who represents the families.

“Jonathan David Hankins’ family has been desperately seeking answers about their loved one’s disappearance for more than a year,” Crump said in a news release. “Now, to find out from news reports that his body was found in the same county where Dexter Wade’s body was buried after being struck by a police cruiser raises disturbing questions.”

Hankins was first reported missing in June 2022, but his family did not learn of his death or burial until NBCNews.com reporters told them about it Dec. 4, the news outlet reported. Hankins was found dead in a Jackson hotel room on May 23, 2022. Investigators confirmed his identity, but the Hinds County Coroner’s Office and the Jackson Police Department failed to tell his family, Crump said.

While Hankins was found to have had methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system, the death certificate didn’t include that finding, Crump said.

Reached by phone Monday, a Hinds County Coroner’s Office employee said she would pass along a message to the coroner requesting comment.

Scrutiny of burials near the Hinds County Penal Farm in Raymond, Mississippi, accelerated after the August discovery of Dexter Wade’s body. Wade, 37, died on March 5 after an off-duty Jackson Police Department officer struck him with a department SUV while Wade was walking across Interstate 55. His mother said it was late August before she learned her son had been killed and buried.

Wade’s body was exhumed on Nov. 13, and an independent autopsy was conducted. A wallet found in the jeans Wade was buried in contained his state identification card with his home address, credit card and health insurance card, Crump said. He was given a proper funeral — attended by more than 200 people, including U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson and Rev. Al Sharpton — on Nov. 20.

On Dec. 1, Crump’s office said another man, 40-year-old Marrio Moore, was buried in the same field without his family’s knowledge. Moore was beaten to death and found wrapped in a tarp on Feb. 2. His body was kept in the Hinds County morgue until he was buried in a pauper’s grave on July 14.

Moore’s family did not learn about his death until eight months after he was killed, Crump said.

NBCNews.com reported that a Hinds County coroner’s report indicated the office tried to call Marrio’s brother, but the phone number “didn’t work.” The media outlet also reported that police told the family a detective’s card was left at Marrio’s mother’s house. None of the family members recalled being contacted.

Crump has called for a federal investigation into the burials.

“Families that report a loved one missing deserve immediate and accurate answers,” he said.

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him at @mikergoldberg.

Michael Goldberg, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

57m ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

4h ago

Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop
Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop

A Brampton man has been charged for allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic stop and dragging and injuring a Toronto police officer last week. Police pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street...

5m ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

57m ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

4h ago

Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop
Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop

A Brampton man has been charged for allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic stop and dragging and injuring a Toronto police officer last week. Police pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street...

5m ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

3h ago

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

6h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

21h ago

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos