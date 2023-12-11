3 arrested in $380,000 GTA cheque fraud investigation targeting vulnerable residents

Peel Regional Police badge and cruiser are seen.
Peel Regional Police badge and cruiser are seen. (PRP)

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 11, 2023 4:08 pm.

Three people have been charged concerning a fraudulent cheque ring operation that involved a loss of around $380,000.

Peel Regional Police said in March 2023, fraud investigators were contacted by a major financial institution about a cheque-related scam.

Authorities identified a group responsible for the alleged crimes and determined that the suspects were responsible for approximately $380,000 of fraudulent cheque acts.

Police said the investigation also revealed that the suspects were targeting “vulnerable sectors of the population” in committing these frauds.

Related:

On Friday, Dec. 8, three people were arrested. They were identified as 41-year-old Varinder Kumar of Brampton, 30-year-old Sukvir Singh of Brampton and 26-year-old Sandeep Sogi of Toronto.

Kumar is facing five counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of uttering forged documents and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime. He was held on bail.

Singh and Sogi face similar offences, including three counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime. The two accused will appear in court at a later date.

“Criminal acts perpetrated against our vulnerable sectors will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable,” Duty Insp. Sean Brennan of Financial Crimes Services said in a news release.

“This investigation is an excellent example of collaboration with our financial institution partners.”

