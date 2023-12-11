Man arrested following altercation with police officer at pro-Palestine rally in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with assault after an altercation with a police officer during a rally in downtown Toronto on Sunday.

Toronto police were in the area of University Avenue and Armoury Street, just south of Dundas, around 2:25 p.m. Sunday during a pro-Palestine rally that saw hundreds gather outside the U.S. Consulate.

Investigators allege officers were escorting a police vehicle that was travelling southbound on University and trying to make a left turn onto Armoury when one of the officers was allegedly pushed off his bike onto the ground.

A video circulating online appears to show officers punching a person on the ground at the intersection where the rally was being held. Police confirmed to CityNews they are aware of an online video taken from Sunday’s rally.

The video doesn’t show what led to the officers apprehending the individual on the ground.

Paramedics were already in the area prior to the altercation and say there were no injuries that required medical attention.

Police have charged 32-year-old Adam Melanson with assaulting and obstructing a peace officer.