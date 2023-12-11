Toronto woman using her love of pickleball to help others

Pickleball has taken the world by storm, being played now by more than 40 million people daily. One Toronto woman who discovered her love of the sport is now using it to help others.

Vivian Ringwald started playing pickleball for her own mental and physical health, but noticed early on there wasn’t a lot on the market for new equipment.

“I want to look good. I want to feel good. I want it to be versatile. I want it stylish. I found nothing on the market,” said Ringwald.

She created a website that sells custom bags and hilarious pickleball-related attire with the proceeds at times benefiting thousands of people.

“The jargon that they use in pickleball is hilarious. So there’s the kitchen, which is by the net. The word dinking is used constantly because it’s by the net when you lob the ball over the net. I thought a nice play on words would be great on t-shirts, and it’s a great communication piece when people are playing together,” said Ringwald, explaining the slogan, “Just Dink It.”

Ringwald is known on and off the court for her positivity and kind heart and much like the millions of others around the world who have picked up the sport recently, has noticed the impact it has had on her life.

Ringwald noted how pickleball has been great for her physical health after she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) 15 years ago.

“Pickleball is amazing for your growth in any capacity, no matter what your physical limitations are but I certainly have grown and evolved,” said Ringwald. “I get into my car after pickleball and I’m on cloud nine whether I win or lose.”

Some of the proceeds from her sales are also going to charity, starting with Melanoma Canada which then held a charity pickleball tournament.

“It felt good. They did an entire tournament. There’s one coming up for Crohn’s and Colitis, and I’m currently doing a fill a purse for a sister campaign where, for a limited period of time, you can donate a bunch of necessities that women who have been victimized need,” Ringwald said.

You can find more information on her website.