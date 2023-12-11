Turkey under pressure to seek return of Somalia president’s son involved in fatal traffic crash

By Suzan Fraser, The Associated Press

Posted December 11, 2023 9:35 am.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 9:42 am.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish government is facing mounting pressure to seek the return of the Somali president’s son, who allegedly fled Turkey after causing a fatal traffic crash in Istanbul.

Yunus Emre Gocer, a 38-year-old motorcycle courier, died of injuries in a hospital on Dec. 6, six days after he was hit by a car driven by Mohammed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on a busy highway in Istanbul.

Turkish authorities ordered Mohamud arrested and barred him from traveling abroad following the motorcyclist’s death, but reports said the Somali president’s son had already left Turkey by the time the warrant was issued.

On Sunday, dozens of people, including motorcycle courier groups, staged a demonstration in Istanbul demanding that Mohamud face trial for Gocer’s death.

Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul and a prominent opposition politician, tweeted a security camera video of the crash, claiming that the “suspect left Turkey with his hands free,” and accusing the government of “being too weak to defend the rights of its own citizens.”

Responding to the pressure, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said without elaborating that “international procedures” had been initiated concerning the crash.

“Regardless of their title, everyone is equal before the law and the entire process for the capture of the suspect — including the international procedure — is being carried out meticulously,” Tunc tweeted on Sunday.

Separately, Tunc said that an investigation was also launched into police officers who conducted an initial investigation into the collision and allegedly allowed Mohamud to go free.

On Monday, a Somali diplomat in Turkey told The Associated Press that the president’s son took the severely injured victim to a hospital after the crash. He later travelled to Dubai, according to the diplomat.

The diplomat, who requested anonymity because the official wasn’t authorized to speak to the media on the matter, said that the car is owned by the Somali Embassy. The president’s family travels with diplomatic passports and had previously lived in Turkey, according to the official.

Turkey has built close ties with Somalia since 2011 when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — then prime minister — visited the East African nation in a show of support for the country, which was suffering from severe drought. Turkey has provided humanitarian aid, built infrastructure and opened a military base in Somalia where it has trained officers and police.

___

Omar Faruk contributed to this report from Mogadishu, Somalia.

Suzan Fraser, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman, 2 children found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building
Woman, 2 children found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building

A woman and two children are in life-threatening condition in hospital after being found without vital signs at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Investigators say they were called to...

27m ago

What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?
What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?

Google has released the top trending search terms, questions and moments Canadians were most interested in this year, with the leading responses ranging from what happened to Kleenex, to the Titan...

2h ago

Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody
Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries and a man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in Scarborough on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount...

2h ago

Man arrested following altercation with police officer at pro-Palestine rally in Toronto
Man arrested following altercation with police officer at pro-Palestine rally in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with assault after an altercation with a police officer during a rally in downtown Toronto on Sunday. Toronto police were in the area of University Avenue and Armoury...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman, 2 children found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building
Woman, 2 children found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building

A woman and two children are in life-threatening condition in hospital after being found without vital signs at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Investigators say they were called to...

27m ago

What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?
What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?

Google has released the top trending search terms, questions and moments Canadians were most interested in this year, with the leading responses ranging from what happened to Kleenex, to the Titan...

2h ago

Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody
Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries and a man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in Scarborough on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount...

2h ago

Man arrested following altercation with police officer at pro-Palestine rally in Toronto
Man arrested following altercation with police officer at pro-Palestine rally in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with assault after an altercation with a police officer during a rally in downtown Toronto on Sunday. Toronto police were in the area of University Avenue and Armoury...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

10h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

14h ago

2:31
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

It was a frustrating day for many commuters as a large stretch of Line 1 was closed due to track work. Brandon Rowe spoke with some of the commuters and has that story.

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.
More Videos