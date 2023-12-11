Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries and a man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in Scarborough on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East before 6 a.m. after getting reports someone had been stabbed.

Toronto paramedics tell CityNews a woman in her 50s was rushed to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Police say a man is in custody. It’s unclear if the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

This is a developing story. More to come.