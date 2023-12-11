Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody

Yellow police tape
Yellow police tape is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 11, 2023 6:15 am.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 6:35 am.

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries and a man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in Scarborough on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East before 6 a.m. after getting reports someone had been stabbed.

Toronto paramedics tell CityNews a woman in her 50s was rushed to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Police say a man is in custody. It’s unclear if the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman, 2 toddlers found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building
Woman, 2 toddlers found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building

A woman and two toddlers are in life-threatening condition in hospital after being found without vital signs at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Investigators say they were called to...

54m ago

New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024
New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024

The new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May, government officials said ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for...

8h ago

'A very sad day': Anger, frustration as tree removal begins at Ontario Place
'A very sad day': Anger, frustration as tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Anger and frustration at Ontario Place, one day after work began to remove trees from the site as part of the Ford government's redevelopment plan. Critics of the province's plan for the reimagined...

11h ago

Financial district intersection closed to traffic for the next week
Financial district intersection closed to traffic for the next week

A weeklong closure of another major downtown intersection will force drivers to pack some extra patience starting Monday. The intersection of Bay and Adelaide Streets will be closed until Saturday,...

7h ago

Top Stories

Woman, 2 toddlers found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building
Woman, 2 toddlers found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building

A woman and two toddlers are in life-threatening condition in hospital after being found without vital signs at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Investigators say they were called to...

54m ago

New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024
New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024

The new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May, government officials said ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for...

8h ago

'A very sad day': Anger, frustration as tree removal begins at Ontario Place
'A very sad day': Anger, frustration as tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Anger and frustration at Ontario Place, one day after work began to remove trees from the site as part of the Ford government's redevelopment plan. Critics of the province's plan for the reimagined...

11h ago

Financial district intersection closed to traffic for the next week
Financial district intersection closed to traffic for the next week

A weeklong closure of another major downtown intersection will force drivers to pack some extra patience starting Monday. The intersection of Bay and Adelaide Streets will be closed until Saturday,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

7h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

11h ago

2:31
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

It was a frustrating day for many commuters as a large stretch of Line 1 was closed due to track work. Brandon Rowe spoke with some of the commuters and has that story.

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.
More Videos