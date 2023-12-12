A Chicago train operator knew snow equipment was on the line but braked immediately, review finds

FILE - Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Police Department personnel triage patients work the scene after a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a piece of equipment that was on the rails near the Howard CTA station on the North Side, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 in Chicago. The operator of the commuter train that collided with snow-removal equipment last month knew the machine would be on the line that day but wasn't aware of its exact location, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Tuesday, Dec. 12. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

By Claire Savage, The Associated Press

Posted December 12, 2023 1:52 pm.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 1:56 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — The operator of a Chicago commuter train that collided with snow-removal equipment last month knew the machine would be on the line that day but wasn’t aware of its exact location, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Tuesday.

The federal review found the operator immediately braked once the equipment came into view. Investigators said they are focused on the design of the CTA signal system, the braking performance of the railcars involved in the accident, and whether leaf debris or other contaminants on the rails played a role in the accident.

The Nov. 16 crash caused the Chicago Transit Authority, or CTA, Yellow Line train to derail. Six CTA employees were on board the rail equipment. Sixteen people were taken to a hospital, treated and released, and three were critically injured. No one died.

According to the report, the train was traveling south at about 54 mph (87 kilometers per hour) when the operator received a stop command from the signal system because of the equipment about 2,150 feet (655 meters) ahead.

“The operator immediately initiated a full service braking application to stop the train,” the report says. “The operator then saw the snow removal machine and initiated an emergency braking application.”

The signal system at the accident site is designed to allow a stopping distance of 1,780 feet (543 meters) or less — shorter than the distance between the train and the equipment when the operator hit the brakes — but instead of stopping, the train decelerated to about 27 mph (43 kph), striking the equipment.

The NTSB investigation is ongoing.

___

Savage is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Claire Savage, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody
Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto police...

41m ago

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

44m ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

1h ago

OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl's death
OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 30-year-old woman with first-degree murder following the death of a 10-month-old baby girl. Officers were called to a home on South Line B in Grey County on...

4h ago

