As more Rohingya arrive by boat, Indonesia asks the international community to share its burden

Rohingya men perform a noon prayer as they take shelter in the basement of a building in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. Hundreds of Rohingya Muslims from two groups carried out by two boats arrived on beaches in Indonesia's Aceh province on Sunday. These groups have been denied to the Aceh residents who are hesitant to let them sheltered around their houses. (AP Photo/Reza Saifullah)

By Edna Tarigan And Reza Saifullah, The Associated Press

Posted December 12, 2023 8:45 am.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 8:56 am.

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia said Tuesday it is appealing to the international community for help after more than 1,500 Rohingya refugees have arrived on its shores by boat since November.

Indonesia once tolerated such landings while Thailand and Malaysia pushed them away. But the growing hostility of some Indonesians toward the Rohingya, who come from refugee camps in Bangladesh, has put pressure on President Joko Widodo’s government to take action.

“We see that the handling of the refugee problem, especially the resettlement issue, has been very slow so far,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Muhammad Iqbal told a news conference in the capital, Jakarta. He urged the international community to “show more responsibility in efforts to resolve the Rohingya refugee problem.”

Indonesia, like Thailand and Malaysia, is not a signatory to the U.N.’s 1951 Refugee Convention outlining their legal protections, so is not obligated to accept them. In the past, all have provided at least temporary shelter to refugees in distress.

Widodo on Monday said the Indonesian government will still help the refugees temporarily.

“We are still talking to international organizations, such as UNHCR (U.N. refugee agency) … since the locals don’t accept them,” the president told reporters.

About 740,000 Rohingya were resettled in Bangladesh after fleeing their homes in neighboring Myanmar to escape a brutal counterinsurgency campaign carried out in 2017 by security forces. Accusations of mass rape, murder and the burning of entire villages are well documented, and international courts are considering whether Myanmar authorities committed genocide and other grave human rights abuses.

Efforts to repatriate the Rohingya have failed because of doubts their safety can be assured. The Muslim Rohingya are largely denied citizenship rights in Buddhist-majority Myanmar and face widespread social discrimination.

Most of the refugees leaving by sea attempt to reach Muslim-majority Malaysia in search of work.

In Indonesia, Muslims comprise nearly 90% of the country’s 277 million people. But this year, there has been an upsurge of anti-Rohingya sentiment, especially in Aceh, on the northern part of the island of Sumatra, where most end up landing.

Residents accuse the Rohingya of poor behavior and creating a burden, and in some cases have pushed their boats away. After 300 Rohingya on two boats landed in Aceh over the weekend, disgruntled residents took some on trucks to the offices of the provincial governor to urge authorities to take them away.

There is concern the number of Rohingya making the dangerous sea voyage may increase in the next few months as life in refugee camps becomes harder due to cuts in food rations and a spike in gang violence.

Ann Maymann, a UNHCR official in Aceh, said too many of the arriving Rohingya are held in “unsuitable sites.” She told The Associated Press they are working with partners on providing humanitarian assistance.

She questioned the extent of hostility toward the Rohingya, which has been fanned on social media. She said she also had seen acceptance and understanding among Indonesians of the Rohingya’s plight.

“They give them clothes, they give them food. They want to help,” Maymann said.

At the same time, she conceded that some hostility has been directed at UNHCR and other aid agencies helping the Rohingya. She acknowledged that some UNHCR personnel in Aceh don’t wear identifying logos because it might stir up trouble that would disrupt their work.

___

Tarigan reported from Jakarta, Indonesia. Associated Press writers Grant Peck in Bangkok and Kristen Gelineau in Sydney, Australia, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Edna Tarigan And Reza Saifullah, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in 30s dead after stabbing in Toronto's east end
Man in 30s dead after stabbing in Toronto's east end

A man is dead following an apparent stabbing in Toronto's east end on Tuesday morning. Paramedics tell CityNews they were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, just before...

breaking

10m ago

Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke
Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for two suspects who fled in separate vehicles after allegedly chasing another vehicle that crashed into a pole in Etobicoke. Toronto police officers were called to Dundas Street...

2h ago

How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals
How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals

Justin Trudeau's government has had to weather many storms over the last eight years. The SNC-Lavalin controversy. An old yearbook photo with the prime minister in blackface. Multiple ethics violations....

43m ago

Female pedestrian seriously hurt when struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Female pedestrian seriously hurt when struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue West and The Chase, just west of Mississauga Road,...

37m ago

Top Stories

Man in 30s dead after stabbing in Toronto's east end
Man in 30s dead after stabbing in Toronto's east end

A man is dead following an apparent stabbing in Toronto's east end on Tuesday morning. Paramedics tell CityNews they were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, just before...

breaking

10m ago

Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke
Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for two suspects who fled in separate vehicles after allegedly chasing another vehicle that crashed into a pole in Etobicoke. Toronto police officers were called to Dundas Street...

2h ago

How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals
How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals

Justin Trudeau's government has had to weather many storms over the last eight years. The SNC-Lavalin controversy. An old yearbook photo with the prime minister in blackface. Multiple ethics violations....

43m ago

Female pedestrian seriously hurt when struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Female pedestrian seriously hurt when struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue West and The Chase, just west of Mississauga Road,...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.

15h ago

2:40
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers

There are more questions than answers after an incident at a Scarborough highrise that left a woman with serious injuries and her two young sons dead. Shauna Hunt with why the brothers’ deaths are now being probed as a possible double homicide.

15h ago

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

21h ago

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos