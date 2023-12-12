Matthews stays hot as Maple Leafs overpower Rangers with 7-3 win

Auston Matthews had two goals and four points as the Toronto Maple Leafs used a goal-scoring onslaught to beat the New York Rangers 7-3 in the Big Apple on Tuesday night.

Matthews became the first player to reach and surpass the 20-goal mark this season. The talented centre added two assists on the night.

Mitch Marner had two goals of his own, with Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf and Conor Timmins also scoring for Toronto. It’s the second time this season the Maple Leafs have scored seven goals in a game, with the other dating back to Oct. 14, when the Buds beat the Minnesota Wild 7-4.

Talk about some Marner and Matthews magic. ????‍???? pic.twitter.com/hbkNt36WDo — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 13, 2023

Toronto got out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Matthews and Timmins. After Blake Wheeler answered for the Rangers, the Maple Leafs would respond with two goals from Jarnkrok and Marner.

The Rangers wouldn’t go down without a fight, as Mika Zibanejad and Wheeler would cut the lead to 4-3 in the second period. The Maple Leafs then dominated the third period with three unanswered goals en route to the win.

William Nylander finished with two assists. Nylander now has points in 23 of 26 games this season, which is first in the NHL.

Martin Jones made his first start for the Maple Leafs, stopping 28 of 31 shots. Jones is currently the backup to Ilya Samsonov, who started the last two games in the wake of Joseph Woll’s injury.

Rangers goalie Ilya Shesterkin allowed six goals on 29 shots against. It’s the most goals Shesterkin has allowed in a game all year.

The Maple Leafs picked up a point in Monday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders. Captain John Tavares recorded his 1,000th career point against his former team.

The Leafs have recorded at least a point in their last six games.

Toronto will return home to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.