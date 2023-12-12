Busy Rhode Island bridge closed suddenly after structural problem found, and repair will take months

CORRECTS TO 195 NOT 295 FILE - Construction crews work on the eastbound lanes of the Washington Bridge in Providence, R.I., Aug. 4, 2007. Authorities say they have found a critical structural failure in one of the busiest bridges in Rhode Island and have closed its westbound side to begin a repair job expected to take months. The Washington Bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to the state’s largest city. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 that a critical failure of some original 1960s bridge components was located in the bridge. The agency says the repair work could take three months or more. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 12, 2023 11:24 am.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 11:26 am.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities have found a critical structural failure in one of the busiest bridges in Rhode Island and have closed its westbound side to begin a repair job expected to take months.

The Washington Bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to the state’s largest city. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Monday evening that a “critical failure of some original 1960s bridge components” was located in the bridge.

The repair work could take three months or more. All westbound lanes will be closed and traffic diverted at first, the agency said.

RIDOT said it will redirect traffic to two lanes on the eastbound side in the next two to three weeks.

The closures brought major traffic delays to the Providence area on Tuesday. The bridge carries close to 100,000 vehicles every day.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in 30s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end
Man in 30s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end

A man is dead following an apparent stabbing in Toronto's east end on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto...

breaking

1h ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

updated

11m ago

Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke
Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for two suspects who fled in separate vehicles after allegedly chasing another vehicle that crashed into a pole in Etobicoke. Toronto police officers were called to Dundas Street...

3m ago

How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals
How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals

Justin Trudeau's government has had to weather many storms over the last eight years. The SNC-Lavalin controversy. An old yearbook photo with the prime minister in blackface. Multiple ethics violations....

2h ago

Top Stories

Man in 30s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end
Man in 30s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end

A man is dead following an apparent stabbing in Toronto's east end on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto...

breaking

1h ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

updated

11m ago

Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke
Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for two suspects who fled in separate vehicles after allegedly chasing another vehicle that crashed into a pole in Etobicoke. Toronto police officers were called to Dundas Street...

3m ago

How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals
How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals

Justin Trudeau's government has had to weather many storms over the last eight years. The SNC-Lavalin controversy. An old yearbook photo with the prime minister in blackface. Multiple ethics violations....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.

16h ago

2:40
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers

There are more questions than answers after an incident at a Scarborough highrise that left a woman with serious injuries and her two young sons dead. Shauna Hunt with why the brothers’ deaths are now being probed as a possible double homicide.

16h ago

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

23h ago

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos