CN resignations show firms need to take Indigenous reconciliation seriously: Experts

Experts say corporate Canada has some soul searching to do in the wake of the resignation of Canadian National Railway Co.'s Indigenous advisory council.CN rail trains are shown at the CN MacMillan Yard in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 12, 2023 12:33 pm.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 12:42 pm.

Experts say corporate Canada has some soul-searching to do in the wake of the resignation of Canadian National Railway Co.’s Indigenous advisory council.

The panel of prominent Indigenous leaders appointed by CN collectively announced their resignations Monday.

They said the railway has failed to acknowledge past wrongs or follow the panel’s recommendations for reconciliation.

A number of large Canadian corporations have appointed Indigenous advisory councils in the last few years in response to a call to action by the federal Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The committee called on corporate Canada to commit to meaningful consultation and respectful relationships with Indigenous people, and ensure they have equitable access to jobs, training, and education opportunities in the corporate sector.

But experts say appointing an Indigenous advisory council will backfire on companies that aren’t genuinely willing to implement the advice they receive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)

The Canadian Press

