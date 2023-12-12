Colorado authorities identify 4 people found dead following reported shooting inside home

FILE - A sheriff's deputy from the El Paso County Sheriff's Department walks down the road after reattaching crime scene tape across the road that leads to a house, Dec. 7, 2023, in Peyton, Colo. On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Colorado authorities released the identities of four people, including three family members, who were found dead inside the home in rural Colorado following a reported shooting the week before. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 12, 2023 6:24 pm.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 6:26 pm.

PEYTON, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities on Tuesday released the identities of four people, including three family members, who were found dead inside a home in rural Colorado following a reported shooting last week.

The manner and causes of death were not released pending final autopsy results from the El Paso County coroner. However, only three of the deaths are being investigated as homicides, according to the county sheriff’s office, suggesting they were killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

The deaths of Desiree N. Vandelac, 54, Robert V. Vandelac, 57, and Debray A. Scott, 30, are being investigated as homicides.

The Vandelacs’ son, Peyton S. Vandelac, also was found deceased inside the residence.

The shooting was reported near midnight on Dec. 6 in the small community of Peyton, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Colorado Springs. Deputies initially found a man outside the home with injuries that were not life-threatening, and a SWAT team later entered and found the four bodies.

The sheriff’s office said at the time that it was not searching for any suspects and there was no threat to the community.

The identity of the injured man has not been released and the investigation is continuing, said sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Marc Miller. He said no further updates are expected until the autopsy results are released in about 6 weeks.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

3h ago

Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody
Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto police...

5h ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

5h ago

3rd Marineland beluga that moved to U.S. aquarium dies
3rd Marineland beluga that moved to U.S. aquarium dies

A third beluga from Marineland has died at a U.S. aquarium after arriving there two years ago. Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut says the beluga named Kharabali exhibited abnormal swimming behaviour in...

16m ago

