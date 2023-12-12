Crews work to contain gas pipeline spill in Washington state

By The Associated Press

Posted December 12, 2023 2:51 pm.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 2:57 pm.

CONWAY, Wash. (AP) — Responders set up a containment boom after a gasoline spill from the weekend failure of part of a pipeline in northwest Washington state, but federal regulators reported no signs Tuesday of any fuel reaching the Skagit River.

About 25,660 gallons (97,100 liters) of gasoline spilled after a small tube leading from the main Olympic Pipeline to a pressure-check valve failed on Sunday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release.

The EPA said responders placed an absorbent boom downstream of the spill in Hill Ditch and Bulson Creek, which support salmon and other wildlife and which flow into the Skagit River.

There was no sign the fuel had reached the Skagit, the EPA said, and no injuries to wildlife had been observed. The spill prompted the precautionary closure of an elementary school on Monday, but it reopened Tuesday.

Air quality monitoring indicated there was no risk to public health, according to the EPA.

The Olympic Pipeline is operated by the energy company BP and runs along a corridor from Blaine, Washington, to Portland, Oregon, transporting gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from four refineries in northwestern Washington state. In 1999, the pipeline spilled more than 236,000 gallons (893,360 liters) of gasoline in Bellingham and erupted in a fireball that killed three people.

Sunday’s spill was the largest in Washington state since 2000, but nationally spills of that size occur with unfortunate frequency, said Kenneth Clarkson, spokesman for the Pipeline Safety Trust, which was formed after the 1999 explosion. There was an 88,000-gallon (333,100-liter) oil spill in Oklahoma City in September, and a 51,420-gallon (195,000-liter) spill in Cushing, Oklahoma, in October, he noted.

“To see another spill of this magnitude from this pipeline is more than extremely disheartening,” Clarkson said in an emailed statement. “This time, we are fortunate that nobody was injured or killed; any spill, and especially one of this size, that happens near our schools and into our treasured waterways and salmon habitat is completely unacceptable.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

1m ago

Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody
Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto police...

2h ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

2h ago

OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl's death
OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 30-year-old woman with first-degree murder following the death of a 10-month-old baby girl. Officers were called to a home on South Line B in Grey County on...

5h ago

Top Stories

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

1m ago

Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody
Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto police...

2h ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

2h ago

OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl's death
OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 30-year-old woman with first-degree murder following the death of a 10-month-old baby girl. Officers were called to a home on South Line B in Grey County on...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.

21h ago

2:40
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers

There are more questions than answers after an incident at a Scarborough highrise that left a woman with serious injuries and her two young sons dead. Shauna Hunt with why the brothers’ deaths are now being probed as a possible double homicide.

21h ago

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos