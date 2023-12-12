CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor

Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently the television news program's Toronto correspondent, Butts, shown in a handout photo, will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CTV **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 12, 2023 2:11 pm.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 2:26 pm.

TORONTO — Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News.

Currently the television news program’s Toronto correspondent, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News’ weekend anchor for over 35 years.

Rinaldo now anchors the early evening edition of CTV National News on weekdays at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Butts has almost 15 years of national breaking news experience and has covered several major stories for CTV in recent years, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the 2022 mass stabbing at James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.

Since joining the CTV News team in 2014, Butts has held several roles, from anchor to reporter to morning host at local stations across Canada.

Butts says in a statement that it’s “an honour” to take over the weekend anchor desk and follow in the footsteps of Rinaldo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody
Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto police...

42m ago

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

44m ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

1h ago

OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl's death
OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 30-year-old woman with first-degree murder following the death of a 10-month-old baby girl. Officers were called to a home on South Line B in Grey County on...

4h ago

