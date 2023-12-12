Equifax report says Q3 business delinquencies up from previous quarter

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 12, 2023 7:56 am.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 8:12 am.

TORONTO — A new report says more Canadian businesses are missing debt payments. 

The report by Equifax Canada says overall delinquencies for businesses in the third quarter rose 3.4 per cent compared with the previous quarter, signalling potential challenges in debt repayment. 

The report also says credit demand among businesses showed a seasonal drop of 1.9 per cent from last quarter, but was up 13.2 per cent year over year. 

Equifax Canada says the data shows that more existing businesses are seeking credit as the end of the year approaches, which could be a sign of early financial stress. 

Jeff Brown, head of commercial solutions at Equifax Canada, says the data suggests a shift in behaviour among businesses, with increased reliance on existing credit lines and cards.

Brown says that while this may reflect a cautious approach in response to rising interest rates, it also raises concerns about potential debt burdens. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke
Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for two suspects who fled in separate vehicles after allegedly chasing another vehicle that crashed into a pole in Etobicoke. Toronto police officers were called to Dundas Street...

26m ago

Female pedestrian seriously hurt when struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Female pedestrian seriously hurt when struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue West and The Chase, just west of Mississauga Road,...

breaking

11m ago

What food banks need from you
What food banks need from you

The Daily Bread Food Bank's annual report says 1-in-10 Torontonians now rely on their food banks - double the number from 2022. With more than 2.5 million food bank visits in 2023, Daily Bread has seen...

13h ago

How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals
How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals

Justin Trudeau's government has had to weather many storms over the last eight years. The SNC-Lavalin controversy. An old yearbook photo with the prime minister in blackface. Multiple ethics violations....

50m ago

Top Stories

Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke
Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for two suspects who fled in separate vehicles after allegedly chasing another vehicle that crashed into a pole in Etobicoke. Toronto police officers were called to Dundas Street...

26m ago

Female pedestrian seriously hurt when struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Female pedestrian seriously hurt when struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue West and The Chase, just west of Mississauga Road,...

breaking

11m ago

What food banks need from you
What food banks need from you

The Daily Bread Food Bank's annual report says 1-in-10 Torontonians now rely on their food banks - double the number from 2022. With more than 2.5 million food bank visits in 2023, Daily Bread has seen...

13h ago

How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals
How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals

Justin Trudeau's government has had to weather many storms over the last eight years. The SNC-Lavalin controversy. An old yearbook photo with the prime minister in blackface. Multiple ethics violations....

50m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.

13h ago

2:40
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers

There are more questions than answers after an incident at a Scarborough highrise that left a woman with serious injuries and her two young sons dead. Shauna Hunt with why the brothers’ deaths are now being probed as a possible double homicide.

13h ago

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

20h ago

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

23h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos