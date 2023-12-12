ExxonMobil says it will stay in Guyana for the long term despite territorial dispute with Venezuela

By The Associated Press

Posted December 12, 2023 2:50 pm.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 2:57 pm.

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Oil giant ExxonMobil says it will keep ramping up production in offshore Guyana despite the escalation of a territorial dispute with neighboring Venezuela, which claims that oil-rich region as its own.

In a brief statement posted Monday on Facebook, ExxonMobil Guyana said it was reaffirming its “long-term commitment to Guyana” as tensions grow between the two South American countries that share a border.

“We are not going anywhere – our focus remains on developing the resources efficiently and responsibly, per our agreement with the Guyanese government,” the company wrote.

Earlier this month, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro proposed that companies operating in the vast Essequibo region in Guyana, that is rich with minerals and located near massive oil deposits, should withdraw their operations within three months.

His government also is seeking to ban companies operating in Guyana from doing so in his country.

Venezuelan lawmakers are currently debating a bill that contains the proposed ban.

Maduro has argued he has the authority to issue such orders following a Dec. 3 referendum aimed at annexing the Essequibo area.

ExxonMobil is producing about 600,000 barrels of oil a day after successfully drilling more than 40 wells off Guyana’s Essequibo region. The Exxon-Mobil consortium also submitted a bid and received approval to develop three more areas in the region believed to contain additional oil deposits.

Many of Guyana’s largest gold, diamond, manganese and other mines also are located in Essequibo. Most are Canadian-owned, but no companies have reacted yet to Maduro’s statement. Several Chinese companies also have timber operations in the area.

ExxonMobil issued the statement a day after Guyana’s president, Irfaan Ali, told reporters Sunday that investors have nothing to fear.

“We want to encourage our investors to invest as much as they want,” he said.

Ali and Maduro will meet Thursday in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to discuss the territorial dispute, with regional leaders urging talks to avoid further conflict.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

2m ago

Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody
Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto police...

2h ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

2h ago

OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl's death
OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 30-year-old woman with first-degree murder following the death of a 10-month-old baby girl. Officers were called to a home on South Line B in Grey County on...

5h ago

Top Stories

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

2m ago

Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody
Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto police...

2h ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

2h ago

OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl's death
OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 30-year-old woman with first-degree murder following the death of a 10-month-old baby girl. Officers were called to a home on South Line B in Grey County on...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.

21h ago

2:40
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers

There are more questions than answers after an incident at a Scarborough highrise that left a woman with serious injuries and her two young sons dead. Shauna Hunt with why the brothers’ deaths are now being probed as a possible double homicide.

21h ago

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos