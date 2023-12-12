Florida dentist gets life in prison in death of his ex-brother-in-law, a prominent professor

FILE - Charlie Adelson looks at jurors as his defense attorney presents closing arguments, Nov. 6, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. A judge sentenced the South Florida dentist to life in prison on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 in the 2014 shooting death of his former brother-in-law, a prominent professor at Florida State University, following a bitter custody battle. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP, Pool, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 12, 2023 12:44 pm.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 12:56 pm.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A judge sentenced a South Florida dentist to life in prison on Tuesday in the shooting death of his former brother-in-law, a prominent professor at Florida State University, following a bitter custody battle.

Charlie Adelson, 47, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation last month in the 2014 killing of Dan Markel, who was gunned down in his car outside his Tallahassee home. Prosecutors contended that Adelson paid to have Markel killed, and jurors took just three hours to find him guilty.

“I would just like to say that I maintain my innocence,” a stoic Adelson told the judge, who also sentenced him to 30 consecutive years on the lesser counts.

Prosecutors laid out a case of wire taps and secretly recorded conversations that implicated Adelson during the eight-day trial.

Markel’s father, Phil Markel, said he and his family have “suffered tremendously” adding that he not only lost his son, but also lost a relationship with his grandsons, who were 3 and 4 years old when their father was killed.

Their mother — Adelson’s sister Wendi Adelson, who has denied involvement and has not been charged — shared custody of the boys since her divorce from Markel. She wanted to move from Tallahassee to South Florida to be closer to her family, but a judge had ruled that she couldn’t relocate without Markel’s consent, and he refused because he didn’t want the children to move so far away.

Prosecutors told jurors that Adelson used his girlfriend, Katherine Magbanua, to hire the father of her two children, Sigfredo Garcia, to commit the murder. They said Garcia in turn enlisted the help of his childhood friend, Luis Rivera. Magbanua and Garcia are now serving life sentences for first-degree murder, and Rivera is serving a 19-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for testifying against them.

Adelson testified that prosecutors got the facts of the case wrong. He told jurors that he felt a sense of relief to finally tell the public that he was a victim of extortion and not the mastermind of a murder plot.

In a twist, the 73-year-old matriarch of the Adelson family was arrested at Miami International Airport on charges of orchestrating the hit-man murder of her ex-son-in-law, one week after her son was convicted in Tallahassee. Donna Adelson was about to use one-way tickets to board a flight to Dubai and Vietnam, countries that do not have an extradition treaty with the United States.

She remained held without bond in the Leon County Jail on Tuesday. Jail records don’t list an attorney for her. She faces the same charges her son was convicted on.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody
Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto police...

updated

22m ago

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated ``inspectorate'' for corrections. The jury...

9m ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

7m ago

OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl's death
OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 30-year-old woman with first-degree murder following the death of a 10-month-old baby girl. Officers were called to a home on South Line B in Grey County on...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody
Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto police...

updated

22m ago

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated ``inspectorate'' for corrections. The jury...

9m ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

7m ago

OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl's death
OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 30-year-old woman with first-degree murder following the death of a 10-month-old baby girl. Officers were called to a home on South Line B in Grey County on...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.

18h ago

2:40
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers

There are more questions than answers after an incident at a Scarborough highrise that left a woman with serious injuries and her two young sons dead. Shauna Hunt with why the brothers’ deaths are now being probed as a possible double homicide.

18h ago

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos