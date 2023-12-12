Greg Fergus will need to pay fine, apologize to stay on as House Speaker: NDP

House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus appears as a witness at a standing committee of Procedures and House Affairs on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 12, 2023 2:43 pm.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 3:56 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal New Democrats say they won’t be calling for House Speaker Greg Fergus to resign over a video that was shown at a partisan event, but they want to see him face “tough disciplinary measures.”

NDP House leader Peter Julian said Fergus will need to apologize for his actions again and pay a fine — though he would not say how steep that could be. 

“We believe in taking tough measures, and the Speaker needs to respond to these tough measures,” Julian said. 

The Bloc Québécois and Conservatives have both argued Fergus can no longer be considered an impartial Speaker since he appeared in a video during the Ontario Liberal leadership convention on Dec. 2. 

Fergus recorded a video paying tribute to the outgoing interim leader of the Ontario Liberals while wearing his ceremonial Speaker’s robes. He told MPs he didn’t know the video would be part of a public event.

The New Democrats would be prepared to call for Fergus’s resignation formally through a motion in the House should a similar incident ever happen again, Julian said.  

Fergus apologized Monday to the procedure and House affairs committee, which is set to report back to the House of Commons this week about whether he should be sanctioned. 

Fergus assured committee members that he has created a new  protocol to ensure all future communications from his office are reviewed by the House administration. 

He asked MPs for a chance to learn from his mistake, though he conceded that if he had lost their confidence, he would resign. 

The Liberal members of the committee were supportive of Fergus throughout the meeting. They and the New Democrats have enough votes to ensure Fergus stays in the job, should they agree to the NDP’s terms. 

During Monday’s committee meeting, MPs heard from the acting House clerk, Eric Janse, who said the House administration team is reviewing the information it gives to new Speakers in an effort to clarify the rules about non-partisanship. 

Julian said the instructions on impartiality in the briefing book for new Speakers must be “beefed up considerably,” and the NDP will call for further clarity about the role to be written into law.  

“We see in other legislatures there’s been a codification of what the lines are in terms of impartiality and non-partisanship,” he said. 

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves Francois Blanchet said none of that is enough. 

“He disqualified himself, he should go,” Blanchet said. 

Julian said it’s not uncommon for the Speaker to have the support of only about half of MPs in the House of Commons, and that his party is taking the issue seriously.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press

