Malaysian leader appoints technocrat as his deputy finance minister in Cabinet shuffle

FILE - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attends the East Asia Summit at the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 7, 2023. Marking his first anniversary of coming to power, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar admitted he was still struggling to win over ethnic Malay votes and acknowledged frustration over the slow pace of reforms. But he defended his unity government, saying it is now politically stable and able to fully focus on bolstering the economy and improving the people's welfare. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/Pool Photo via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 12, 2023 12:42 am.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 12:56 am.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim appointed a technocrat as his deputy finance minister on Tuesday in a Cabinet shuffle aimed at strengthening his administration and winning public trust a year after taking power.

The shuffle was widely expected and expanded the number of portfolios with the appointment of five new ministers. Anwar said the changes were needed to meet current demands and cope with global trends, including the growing impact of artificial intelligence.

Anwar, who appointed himself as finance minister after taking office last year, revived the post of second finance minister and named the head of the country’s largest pension fund, Amir Hamzah Azizan, to the portfolio in a move that could ease criticism of the prime minister.

While he still heads the Finance Ministry, Anwar said having a professional team will ensure “we are on right track and can focus on the economy.”

Several key ministers swapped portfolios. Mohamad Hasan, deputy president of the United Malay National Organization or UMNO party, moved from defense to foreign minister. Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof shifted from commodities to a newly created energy transition and public utilities portfolio.

Dzulkefly Ahmad made a comeback as health minister, while Gobind Singh Deo, another experienced lawmaker, is the new digital minister, a new portfolio created to improve government outreach on social media. The human resources minister was replaced after a graft case involving his aides.

Anwar said the return of Dzulkefly, a popular former health minister, would help resolve deep-seated issues regarding health care. “His experience is needed. I believe he can offer greater focus in the ministry,” the prime minister said.

Anwar said a 20% pay cut for ministers would be maintained, and he would continue not taking a salary as prime minister.

The Prime Minister’s Office said there are now 31 ministers, up from 28 previously, and the total Cabinet size has expanded from 55 to 60.

Anwar, 76, was a long-time opposition leader who clinched victory in last year’s general election. Before Anwar, Malaysia had four prime ministers since 2018.

His unity government includes former rival UMNO and several other smaller parties. While it holds a majority in Parliament, it faces a strong Islamic opposition and trust issues with ethnic Malay voters who view his government as too liberal and fear their interests may be sidelined.

Analysts say Anwar faces growing public distrust over an economic slowdown, a weak currency and worsening race relations.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

7h ago

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

5h ago

Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud
Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after...

7h ago

What food banks need from you
What food banks need from you

The Daily Bread Food Bank's annual report says 1-in-10 Torontonians now rely on their food banks - double the number from 2022. With more than 2.5 million food bank visits in 2023, Daily Bread has seen...

5h ago

Top Stories

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

7h ago

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

5h ago

Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud
Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after...

7h ago

What food banks need from you
What food banks need from you

The Daily Bread Food Bank's annual report says 1-in-10 Torontonians now rely on their food banks - double the number from 2022. With more than 2.5 million food bank visits in 2023, Daily Bread has seen...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.

6h ago

2:40
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers

There are more questions than answers after an incident at a Scarborough highrise that left a woman with serious injuries and her two young sons dead. Shauna Hunt with why the brothers’ deaths are now being probed as a possible double homicide.

5h ago

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

12h ago

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

15h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos