Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,233.84, down 84.52 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 45 cents, or 1.61 per cent, to $28.40 on 10.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 86 cents, or 2.09 per cent, to $40.23 on 10.2 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 72 cents, or 0.88 per cent, to $81.06 on 9.0 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 53 cents, or 2.42 per cent, to $21.41 on 8.0 million shares.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE). Energy. Down 13 cents, or 4.45 per cent, to $2.79 on 7.6 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 32 cents, or 10.39 per cent, to $3.40 on 7.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Transat AT Inc. (TSX:TRZ). Hotels, Lodging and Leisure. Up 30 cents, or 8.80 per cent, to $3.71. Transat AT Inc. said it has named veteran Quebec executive Jean-François Pruneau as its next chief financial officer. Pruneau will start officially at the travel company on Jan. 9. He was most recently executive vice-president and chief financial officer at Starpax Biopharma. Before that, Transat said Pruneau held various roles at Canadian National Railway, BCE Media and Quebecor, where he was chief financial officer. Pruneau replaces Patrick Bui who is leaving the parent company of Air Transat to become chief financial officer at retailer Dollarama Inc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press