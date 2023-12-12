Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache

OPP stunt driving
An OPP spokesperson said a driver was caught going 192 km/h and was stopped on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) near Fifty Road in Hamilton. Photo: OPP Highway Safety Division/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 12, 2023 10:52 pm.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 10:54 pm.

A speeding driver allegedly told an officer when they were pulled over in Hamilton that the reason they were going so fast was to get their passenger home because they had a stomach ache.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared the update on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson said a driver was caught going 192 km/h and was stopped on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) near Fifty Road in Hamilton.

When a Burlington OPP officer approached the driver’s vehicle, they told them the high speed was because their passenger had a stomach ache and they needed to get home.

Related:

“Maybe the speed was aggravating the nausea?” OPP Highway Safety Division wrote on X.

A 42-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving.

Their licence has been suspended for 30 days, and their vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

