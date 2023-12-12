Passengers lodge in military barracks after Amsterdam to Detroit flight is forced to land in Canada

By The Associated Press

Posted December 12, 2023 9:55 am.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 10:13 am.

DETROIT (AP) — Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.

The crew diverted the flight Sunday afternoon to Newfoundland and Labrador, WJBK-TV first reported.

Passenger Tony Santoro of Troy in suburban Detroit told the television station that passengers were lodged in barracks during the 24-hour delay. “It honestly felt like a hotel,” he said. “It wasn’t too bad. We had soap, water, everything.”

Delta flight 135 was diverted to Goose Bay airport “out of an abundance of caution,” the airlines told The Associated Press in a statement Tuesday. “Crew duty times were impacted due to weather and runway conditions at the Goose Bay airport causing the airport to suspend operations. Delta sent additional aircraft to Goose Bay to bring customers to their final destination Monday.”

Delta worked with officials in Goose Bay to arrange for food, water and accommodations Sunday into Monday, the airlines said, adding that passengers will be compensated for the inconvenience.

“We were extremely scared,” passenger Holly Dubbs told WXYZ-TV. “We were wondering why we weren’t getting informed until the very last minute. We had no idea this was an emergency landing. We were landing at an airport that wasn’t an international airport. It was very small. There was nothing around us.”

Santoro was returning home after studying abroad for several months.

“We can’t believe it’s real,” his father, Gerry Santoro, told WJBK-TV. “He’s actually home after four days of travel. They left Friday night from campus on a bus and every single delay it got more fantastical. Then when we heard they were doing an emergency landing … we just said this is the icing on the cake.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in 30s dead after stabbing in Toronto's east end
Man in 30s dead after stabbing in Toronto's east end

A man is dead following an apparent stabbing in Toronto's east end on Tuesday morning. Paramedics tell CityNews they were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, just before...

breaking

6m ago

Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke
Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for two suspects who fled in separate vehicles after allegedly chasing another vehicle that crashed into a pole in Etobicoke. Toronto police officers were called to Dundas Street...

1h ago

How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals
How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals

Justin Trudeau's government has had to weather many storms over the last eight years. The SNC-Lavalin controversy. An old yearbook photo with the prime minister in blackface. Multiple ethics violations....

39m ago

Female pedestrian seriously hurt when struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Female pedestrian seriously hurt when struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue West and The Chase, just west of Mississauga Road,...

34m ago

Top Stories

Man in 30s dead after stabbing in Toronto's east end
Man in 30s dead after stabbing in Toronto's east end

A man is dead following an apparent stabbing in Toronto's east end on Tuesday morning. Paramedics tell CityNews they were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, just before...

breaking

6m ago

Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke
Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for two suspects who fled in separate vehicles after allegedly chasing another vehicle that crashed into a pole in Etobicoke. Toronto police officers were called to Dundas Street...

1h ago

How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals
How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals

Justin Trudeau's government has had to weather many storms over the last eight years. The SNC-Lavalin controversy. An old yearbook photo with the prime minister in blackface. Multiple ethics violations....

39m ago

Female pedestrian seriously hurt when struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Female pedestrian seriously hurt when struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue West and The Chase, just west of Mississauga Road,...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.

15h ago

2:40
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers

There are more questions than answers after an incident at a Scarborough highrise that left a woman with serious injuries and her two young sons dead. Shauna Hunt with why the brothers’ deaths are now being probed as a possible double homicide.

15h ago

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

21h ago

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos