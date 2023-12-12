breaking

Female pedestrian seriously hurt when struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Police tape
Police tape is shown in this image. Photo: Flickr.

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 12, 2023 8:29 am.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 8:33 am.

A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue West and The Chase, just west of Mississauga Road, around 7 a.m. for reports of a crash.

Paramedics say a female pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious, possibly critical injuries. There is no word on the age of the victim.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Westbound Eglinton is closed at The Chase as police investigate.

More to come.

