Puma says decision to end collaboration with Israel national soccer team was made in 2022

FILE - Israel players pose ahead of the Euro 2024 group I qualifying soccer match between Israel and Romania at the Pancho Arena in Felcsut, Hungary, on Nov. 18, 2023. German sportswear giant Puma says it took a decision in 2022 to end its collaboration with the Israeli soccer team next year for financial reasons. Puma communications chief Kerstin Neubers says the decision was already taken at the end of 2022 when the company decided to implement its “fewer-bigger-better strategy” and apply it to its marketing campaigns. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 12, 2023

Last Updated December 12, 2023 1:12 pm.

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (AP) — German sportswear giant Puma says its decision to end its collaboration with Israel’s national soccer team next year was made in 2022 — before the current Israel-Hamas war started.

“The decision is based solely on business reasons,” Puma communications chief Kerstin Neuber said Tuesday.

Puma, which has faced calls for consumer boycotts over its contract with the Israeli soccer association, said the decision was made at the end of 2022 when the company decided to implement its “fewer-bigger-better strategy” and apply it to its marketing campaigns.

Changes were made after a review of the company’s roster of national teams based on commercial factors and participation in major international tournaments, Neuber said.

“While two newly signed national teams — including a new statement team — will be announced later this year and in 2024, the contracts of some federations such as Serbia and Israel will expire in 2024,” Neuber said. “These decisions were taken in 2022 in line with the regular timelines for the design and development of the team jerseys.”

The Associated Press

