Russian man who flew on Los Angeles flight without passport or ticket charged with federal crime

FILE - Air traffic is seen on the runway at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. A Russian man who flew on a plane from Denmark to Los Angeles on Nov. 4, 2023, without a passport or ticket told U.S. authorities he didn't remember how he got through security in Europe, according to a federal complaint filed in November by the FBI. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 12, 2023 6:30 pm.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 6:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Russian man who flew on a plane from Denmark to Los Angeles in November without a passport or ticket told U.S. authorities he didn’t remember how he got through security in Europe, according to a federal complaint filed by the FBI.

Sergey Vladimirovich Ochigava arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 4 via Scandinavian Airlines flight 931 from Copenhagen. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer could not find Ochigava on the flight manifest or any other incoming international flights, according to the complaint filed Nov. 6 in Los Angeles federal court.

He was charged with being a stowaway on an aircraft and pleaded not guilty in a Dec. 5 arraignment. A trial was scheduled for Dec. 26. A federal public defender representing Ochigava, who remained in custody Tuesday, didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The flight crew told investigators that during the flight’s departure, Ochigava was in a seat that was supposed to be unoccupied. After departure, he kept wandering around the plane, switching seats and trying to talk to other passengers, who ignored him, according to the complaint.

He also ate “two meals during each meal service, and at one point attempted to eat the chocolate that belonged to members of the cabin crew,” the complaint says.

Ochigava didn’t have a passport or visa to enter the United States, officials said. Customs and Border Protection officers searched his bag and found what “appeared to be Russian identification cards and an Israeli identification card,” federal officials said in court documents. They also found in his phone a photograph that partially showed a passport containing his name, date of birth, and a passport number but not his photograph, they said.

Ochigava “gave false and misleading information about his travel to the United States, including initially telling CBP that he left his U.S. passport on the airplane,” the complaint says.

Scandinavian Airlines did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Ochigava told FBI agents that he has a doctorate in economics and marketing and that he had last worked as an economist in Russia.

“Ochigava claimed he had not been sleeping for three days and did not understand what was going on,” the complaint said.

He told officials he might have had a plane ticket to come to the United States, but he was not sure. He also said he didn’t remember how he got through security in Copenhagen and wouldn’t explain what he was doing in the Scandinavian city, according to the complaint.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

3h ago

Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody
Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto police...

5h ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

5h ago

3rd Marineland beluga that moved to U.S. aquarium dies
3rd Marineland beluga that moved to U.S. aquarium dies

A third beluga from Marineland has died at a U.S. aquarium after arriving there two years ago. Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut says the beluga named Kharabali exhibited abnormal swimming behaviour in...

20m ago

Top Stories

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

3h ago

Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody
Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto police...

5h ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

5h ago

3rd Marineland beluga that moved to U.S. aquarium dies
3rd Marineland beluga that moved to U.S. aquarium dies

A third beluga from Marineland has died at a U.S. aquarium after arriving there two years ago. Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut says the beluga named Kharabali exhibited abnormal swimming behaviour in...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

6h ago

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.

6h ago

3:31
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths

Over a dozen second-degree murder charges have been levelled against an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm. Faiza Amin reports on the investigation.

6h ago

2:26
Community group proposes gentrification tax
Community group proposes gentrification tax

A Parkdale community group is proposing a gentrification tax on home sales. Michelle Mackey is speaking with members about how it would work and where the money would go.

21h ago

2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.
More Videos