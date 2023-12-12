S&P/TSX composite down as price of oil falls, U.S. stock markets higher

The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is seen Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 12, 2023 11:35 am.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, led lower by losses in the energy stocks as the price of oil fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 122.18 points at 20,196.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 105.74 points at 36,510.67. The S&P 500 index was up 6.35 points at 4,628.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 43.63 points at 14,476.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.48 cents US compared with 73.69 cents US on Monday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$2.38 at US$68.94 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.37 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$4.60 at US$1,998.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.80 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in 30s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end
Man in 30s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end

A man is dead following an apparent stabbing in Toronto's east end on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto...

breaking

1h ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

updated

10m ago

Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke
Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for two suspects who fled in separate vehicles after allegedly chasing another vehicle that crashed into a pole in Etobicoke. Toronto police officers were called to Dundas Street...

3m ago

How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals
How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals

Justin Trudeau's government has had to weather many storms over the last eight years. The SNC-Lavalin controversy. An old yearbook photo with the prime minister in blackface. Multiple ethics violations....

2h ago

Top Stories

Man in 30s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end
Man in 30s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end

A man is dead following an apparent stabbing in Toronto's east end on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto...

breaking

1h ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

updated

10m ago

Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke
Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for two suspects who fled in separate vehicles after allegedly chasing another vehicle that crashed into a pole in Etobicoke. Toronto police officers were called to Dundas Street...

3m ago

How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals
How high inflation and interest rates tanked the Liberals

Justin Trudeau's government has had to weather many storms over the last eight years. The SNC-Lavalin controversy. An old yearbook photo with the prime minister in blackface. Multiple ethics violations....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.

16h ago

2:40
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers

There are more questions than answers after an incident at a Scarborough highrise that left a woman with serious injuries and her two young sons dead. Shauna Hunt with why the brothers’ deaths are now being probed as a possible double homicide.

16h ago

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

23h ago

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos