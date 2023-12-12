S&P/TSX composite down as price of oil falls, U.S. stock markets higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, led lower by losses in the energy stocks as the price of oil fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 122.18 points at 20,196.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 105.74 points at 36,510.67. The S&P 500 index was up 6.35 points at 4,628.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 43.63 points at 14,476.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.48 cents US compared with 73.69 cents US on Monday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$2.38 at US$68.94 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.37 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$4.60 at US$1,998.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.80 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD

The Canadian Press