Suicide bomber attacks police station in northwest Pakistan, killing 3 officers and wounding 16

By The Associated Press

Posted December 12, 2023 12:39 am.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 12:42 am.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vehicle at a police station’s main gate in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least three policemen and wounding 16 others, officials said. Some militants also opened fire and a shootout between them and security forces was still ongoing, police officer Kamal Khan said.

Khan said the attack happened in Dera Ismail Khan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. The province is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a rise in violence with several deadly attacks. In January, at least 101 people were killed when a suicide bomber targeted a mosque in Peshawar.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, who have stepped up attacks on security forces since 2022. Authorities say the insurgents have become emboldened while living openly in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of that country in 2021.

The TTP, though a separate group, is closely allied with the Afghan Taliban.

Dera Ismail Khan is located near South Waziristan, a former sanctuary for militants. Pakistan’s army carried out multiple operations against militants there after some attacked an army-run school, killing more than 150 people, mostly school children, in 2014.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

7h ago

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

5h ago

Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud
Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after...

7h ago

What food banks need from you
What food banks need from you

The Daily Bread Food Bank's annual report says 1-in-10 Torontonians now rely on their food banks - double the number from 2022. With more than 2.5 million food bank visits in 2023, Daily Bread has seen...

5h ago

Top Stories

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

7h ago

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

5h ago

Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud
Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after...

7h ago

What food banks need from you
What food banks need from you

The Daily Bread Food Bank's annual report says 1-in-10 Torontonians now rely on their food banks - double the number from 2022. With more than 2.5 million food bank visits in 2023, Daily Bread has seen...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.

6h ago

2:40
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers

There are more questions than answers after an incident at a Scarborough highrise that left a woman with serious injuries and her two young sons dead. Shauna Hunt with why the brothers’ deaths are now being probed as a possible double homicide.

5h ago

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

12h ago

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

15h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos