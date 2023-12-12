Man wanted for spraying anti-Semitic graffiti at TTC subway stations

Toronto police are searching for a suspect believed to be behind two acts of hate-motivated graffiti at TTC subway stations.

Officers were called to Finch Subway Station just after 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 for reports of mischief. Police determined that a man had spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti on a wall near the bus loop.

Minutes later, police were notified of a similar mischief incident at York Mills Subway Station. It’s alleged a man spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti on a wall at the TTC station.

No injuries were reported.

The male suspect is described as 20-25 years old.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a black face mask, a black Carhartt hooded sweater with white lettering on the left sleeve, a black baseball hat, black pants, black shoes, and a grey backpack.

Police said the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence. Photos of the man have been released.