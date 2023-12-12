Trudeau seeks ‘sustainable ceasefire’ in Gaza alongside Australia, New Zealand PMs

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Israel and Hamas must work toward “a sustainable ceasefire,” starting with another pause in hostilities.

The comment comes in a joint statement with Trudeau’s Australian and New Zealand counterparts, hours ahead of a United Nations vote on whether to call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

The statement calls for Hamas to release the hostages from its “heinous” Oct. 7 attack on Israel, and notes the group is responsible for sexual violence and “using Palestinian civilians as human shields.”

The leaders are also calling for “safe and unimpeded humanitarian access” to the Gaza Strip and for Israel to stop its siege of the territory.

The statement says Hamas cannot be allowed to govern Gaza, while adding that Israel cannot reoccupy the territory nor displace Palestinians.

The leaders also want another multi-day truce like one last month that allowed the flow of humanitarian aid and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Meanwhile, advocates for those hostages are on Parliament Hill today to press the government to impose sanctions on individual members of Hamas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press