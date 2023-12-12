Trudeau seeks ‘sustainable ceasefire’ in Gaza alongside Australia, New Zealand PMs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in an interview in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Trudeau says Israel and Hamas must work toward "a sustainable ceasefire," starting with another pause in hostilities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 12, 2023 1:31 pm.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 1:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Israel and Hamas must work toward “a sustainable ceasefire,” starting with another pause in hostilities.

The comment comes in a joint statement with Trudeau’s Australian and New Zealand counterparts, hours ahead of a United Nations vote on whether to call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

The statement calls for Hamas to release the hostages from its “heinous” Oct. 7 attack on Israel, and notes the group is responsible for sexual violence and “using Palestinian civilians as human shields.”

The leaders are also calling for “safe and unimpeded humanitarian access” to the Gaza Strip and for Israel to stop its siege of the territory.

The statement says Hamas cannot be allowed to govern Gaza, while adding that Israel cannot reoccupy the territory nor displace Palestinians.

The leaders also want another multi-day truce like one last month that allowed the flow of humanitarian aid and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. 

Meanwhile, advocates for those hostages are on Parliament Hill today to press the government to impose sanctions on individual members of Hamas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody
Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto police...

40m ago

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

42m ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

1h ago

OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl's death
OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 30-year-old woman with first-degree murder following the death of a 10-month-old baby girl. Officers were called to a home on South Line B in Grey County on...

3h ago

