2 Los Angeles County men exonerated after spending decades in prison

By The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2023 9:31 pm.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 9:42 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two men who spent decades in prison for crimes they didn’t commit have been exonerated and freed, the Los Angeles County district attorney announced Wednesday.

Giovanni Hernandez and Miguel Solorio had their convictions vacated earlier this year and on Wednesday a judge found them factually innocent, the District Attorney’s Office said in an email.

At a news conference, District Attorney George Gascón apologized to both men.

“It’s truly devastating when people are wrongfully convicted, especially when they were so young at the time of their arrest. In the case of Mr. Solorio, he was 19 years old. Mr. Hernandez was just 14 years old,” Gascón said.

After two trials, Hernandez was convicted in 2012 of killing 16-year-old Gary Ortiz during a 2006 drive-by shooting in Culver City. He was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. Hernandez said he was at home with his family at the time of the shooting.

He was exonerated after his case was twice submitted to the Conviction Integrity Unit of the District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators interviewed witnesses who hadn’t previously been contacted and analyzed Hernandez’s cellphone records, which showed he wasn’t near the shooting location, according to a statement from the DA’s office.

Solorio spent 25 years in prison following his conviction for the 1998 shooting of an 81-year-old woman, Mary Bramlett, in an unincorporated county area near Whittier.

Authorities contended Solorio was driving a car containing gang members who mistakenly shot Bramlett while she was stopped at a red light. She had been driving home with some friends after playing bridge at church.

Solorio, who said he had spent the evening with his girlfriend, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

His attorney submitted an innocence claim in 2021 to the Conviction Integrity Unit, which concluded on the basis of new evidence that Solorio had been misidentified in a photo lineup, the DA’s office statement said.

Hernandez was represented by the Juvenile Innocence and Fair Sentencing Clinic at Loyola Law School and Solorio was represented by the Northern California Innocence Project.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck
'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck

Concerns are mounting over a video circulating online that appears to show a Toronto officer kneeling on the neck of a protester during an arrest over the weekend, which the police force unequivocally...

3h ago

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

4h ago

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

7h ago

'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49
'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49

Sometimes dreams do come true. A retired man from Toronto is $5 million richer after he won the OLG Lotto 6/49 classic jackpot on Nov. 29, 2023. Rafael Mesa Valdes, who retired from the construction...

7h ago

Top Stories

'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck
'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck

Concerns are mounting over a video circulating online that appears to show a Toronto officer kneeling on the neck of a protester during an arrest over the weekend, which the police force unequivocally...

3h ago

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

4h ago

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

7h ago

'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49
'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49

Sometimes dreams do come true. A retired man from Toronto is $5 million richer after he won the OLG Lotto 6/49 classic jackpot on Nov. 29, 2023. Rafael Mesa Valdes, who retired from the construction...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.

4h ago

1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.

4h ago

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

2:52
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street

Councillor Stephen Holyday has brought forward an administrative inquiry on the renaming of Dundas Street set to be discussed in council this week. He's asking about the cost of the project and accuracy of the accusations against Henry Dundas

23h ago

1:22
Gingerbread express brining holiday cheer during commute
Gingerbread express brining holiday cheer during commute

The TTC has unveiled a special holiday train that they organizers hope will make Torontonians commute more festive. Brandon Rowe has a preview and gets reaction from TTC riders.
More Videos