After ‘Barbie’ success, Mattel to make American Doll live-action movie

This image shows a variety of American Girl dolls. The toy company Mattel is developing a live-action film based on its American Girl doll line. (American Girl via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2023 4:01 pm.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 4:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Barbie” may soon be joined by another Mattel doll on the big screen. The toy company is developing a live-action film based on its American Girl doll line, Mattel announced Wednesday.

“American Girl” will be produced by Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill Entertainment, the production company of “Twilight” and “The Fault in Our Stars.” Attached to write the script and produce is Lindsey Anderson Beer, the writer of this year’s “Pet Cemetery: Bloodlines.”

The project adds to the already teeming pipeline of movies in development for Mattel Films. Following its blockbuster first release, “Barbie,” Mattel Films is prepping some 14 live-action films, including movies based on Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ’Em Robots and UNO.

“Saturday Night Live” has already spoofed the idea of an American Girl doll movie. In April, the NBC sketch comedy show aired a parody trailer with Ana de Armas in which a handful of American Girl dolls from disparate eras of history are brought into modern day but keep dying of cholera.

“Come for the fun,” the trailer announces. “Stay for the overburdened preteens wearing four layers of petticoats and pantaloons.”

Mattel in 2019 partnered with MGM on an “American Girl” movie but those plans fizzled. Since first launched in 1986, more than 32 million American Girl dolls have been sold.

“They are historically accurate toys and accessories that feature elaborate and immersive backstories uniquely suited to bring to screen,” Beer said in a statement. “I am so excited to tell a story that tackles the issues of girlhood in a real and compelling way.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

7m ago

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

1h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile's home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

New report highlighting impact of social isolation on aging Canadian population
New report highlighting impact of social isolation on aging Canadian population

A new report is highlighting the risk of social isolation and the impact loneliness has on the aging population in Canada. The study finds that as many as 41 per cent of Canadians aged 50 years and...

22m ago

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

7m ago

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

1h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile's home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

New report highlighting impact of social isolation on aging Canadian population
New report highlighting impact of social isolation on aging Canadian population

A new report is highlighting the risk of social isolation and the impact loneliness has on the aging population in Canada. The study finds that as many as 41 per cent of Canadians aged 50 years and...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

2:52
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street

Councillor Stephen Holyday has brought forward an administrative inquiry on the renaming of Dundas Street set to be discussed in council this week. He's asking about the cost of the project and accuracy of the accusations against Henry Dundas

17h ago

1:52
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs says Canada will vote in favour of a humanitarian ceasefire at the United Nations meeting today. In a joint statement, Canada, New Zealand and Australia call for the ceasefire and return of hostages.

5h ago

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.
More Videos