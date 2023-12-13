After mistrial, feds move to retry ex-Louisville cop who fired shots in Breonna Taylor raid

By Dylan Lovan, The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2023 2:22 pm.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 2:26 pm.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal prosecutors told a judge Wednesday they intend to retry former Louisville officer Brett Hankison after a jury deadlocked last month over charges he used excessive force the night Breonna Taylor was killed by police in 2020.

A judge declared a mistrial Nov. 16 after the jury deliberated for several days but could not reach a unanimous decision. Hankison fired 10 shots the night of the deadly raid but did not strike anyone. His shots went into Taylor’s apartment and into a neighboring unit, where a child was sleeping.

Federal prosecutor Michael Songer said during a status conference that “the government intends to retry the case.”

A new trial would be the third attempt to prosecute Hankison for his actions the night of the March 13, 2020, botched raid that left Taylor dead. He was acquitted last year on state charges of wanton endangerment for shooting into Taylor’s windows and a glass patio door.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings set a tentative trial date for October 2024, but noted that could change as prosecutors were interested in retrying Hankison in the summer.

One of Hankison’s lawyers is also retiring and he may choose to replace all his counsel, lawyer Jack Byrd told the judge.

The 12-member, mostly white jury struggled to reach a verdict in Hankison’s trial last month. At one point, the judge said there were “elevated voices” coming from the deliberation room and court security had to be brought in.

Songer urged the judge to let the jury continue to deliberate, noting the “enormous resources” required to retry the case. In declaring the mistrial, Jennings said the jury members had a “disagreement they cannot get past.”

Hankison is the only officer who fired his weapon the night of the raid to be criminally charged. Prosecutors determined that two other officers were justified in returning fire after one was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend.

Dylan Lovan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

1h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile’s home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Snow squall warning in effect for parts of GTA ahead of Friday warmup
Snow squall warning in effect for parts of GTA ahead of Friday warmup

The official start of the season is still more than a week away but parts of the GTA are bracing for a burst of winter weather on Wednesday. Snow squall warnings and travel advisories are in place for...

3h ago

Victim identified, teen charged following fatal stabbing in Toronto's east end
Victim identified, teen charged following fatal stabbing in Toronto's east end

A teen is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a stabbing in Toronto's east end. Police and paramedics were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, just after...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

1h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile’s home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Snow squall warning in effect for parts of GTA ahead of Friday warmup
Snow squall warning in effect for parts of GTA ahead of Friday warmup

The official start of the season is still more than a week away but parts of the GTA are bracing for a burst of winter weather on Wednesday. Snow squall warnings and travel advisories are in place for...

3h ago

Victim identified, teen charged following fatal stabbing in Toronto's east end
Victim identified, teen charged following fatal stabbing in Toronto's east end

A teen is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a stabbing in Toronto's east end. Police and paramedics were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, just after...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

2:52
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street

Councillor Stephen Holyday has brought forward an administrative inquiry on the renaming of Dundas Street set to be discussed in council this week. He's asking about the cost of the project and accuracy of the accusations against Henry Dundas

15h ago

1:52
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs says Canada will vote in favour of a humanitarian ceasefire at the United Nations meeting today. In a joint statement, Canada, New Zealand and Australia call for the ceasefire and return of hostages.

3h ago

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.
More Videos