B.C. police seek Interpol notice for return of cocaine smuggler who escaped to India

BC RCMP say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Raj Kumar Mehmi, who escaped to India last year before being sentenced in absentia for smuggling 80 kilograms of cocaine across the Pacific Highway crossing. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 13, 2023 3:03 pm.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 3:12 pm.

SURREY, B.C. — Police in British Columbia are asking Interpol to post a red notice for the arrest and return of a Surrey man who escaped to India after being convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada from the United States.

RCMP say 60-year-old truck driver Raj Kumar Mehmi was sentenced in absentia by a B.C. provincial court judge to 15 years in prison in November after his arrest in 2017 for smuggling 80 kilograms of cocaine.

A red notice asks member countries to help locate, arrest and extradite a person to face criminal charges, and India is a member of Interpol. 

Police say the 80 sealed bricks of cocaine were hidden inside a truck owned and driven by Mehmi while he was at the Pacific Highway border crossing into Metro Vancouver.

Mehmi was convicted of smuggling and trafficking in September 2022, but police say he boarded a flight from Vancouver to New Delhi a month later before he could be sentenced. 

Police say a Canada-wide warrant for Mehmi has also been issued, and they are seeking the Interpol notice “as a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest” the man pending extradition or other legal actions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

1h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile’s home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Snow squall warning in effect for parts of GTA ahead of Friday warmup
Snow squall warning in effect for parts of GTA ahead of Friday warmup

The official start of the season is still more than a week away but parts of the GTA are bracing for a burst of winter weather on Wednesday. Snow squall warnings and travel advisories are in place for...

3h ago

Victim identified, teen charged following fatal stabbing in Toronto's east end
Victim identified, teen charged following fatal stabbing in Toronto's east end

A teen is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a stabbing in Toronto's east end. Police and paramedics were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, just after...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

1h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile’s home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Snow squall warning in effect for parts of GTA ahead of Friday warmup
Snow squall warning in effect for parts of GTA ahead of Friday warmup

The official start of the season is still more than a week away but parts of the GTA are bracing for a burst of winter weather on Wednesday. Snow squall warnings and travel advisories are in place for...

3h ago

Victim identified, teen charged following fatal stabbing in Toronto's east end
Victim identified, teen charged following fatal stabbing in Toronto's east end

A teen is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a stabbing in Toronto's east end. Police and paramedics were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, just after...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

2:52
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street

Councillor Stephen Holyday has brought forward an administrative inquiry on the renaming of Dundas Street set to be discussed in council this week. He's asking about the cost of the project and accuracy of the accusations against Henry Dundas

15h ago

1:52
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs says Canada will vote in favour of a humanitarian ceasefire at the United Nations meeting today. In a joint statement, Canada, New Zealand and Australia call for the ceasefire and return of hostages.

4h ago

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.
More Videos