Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Beer, including Ontario craft beers, are shown at a grocery store in Ottawa on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says Canada's governments need to remove inter-provincial trade barriers on labour, services and products like alcohol and meat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Richard Southern, Michael Talbot, John Marchesan

Posted December 13, 2023 4:48 pm.

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews.

The cap on the number of grocery stores allowed to sell beer will be also removed, and any retailer selling beer will be allowed to sell 12 and 24 packs, which currently are restricted to The Beer Store.

Ford teased the announcement on Wednesday — the same day that his government announced a reversal of its previous plan to dissolve Peel Region.

“We made a promise to you to bring beer and wine to convenience stores and grocery stores across the province of Ontario. Get ready, we’ve got big news coming tomorrow,” Ford said in the brief clip posted to social media.

Under the new plan, The Beer Store will continue to handle distribution and recycling.

The changes will be permitted because the province is not renewing its deal with The Beer Store

Ford commented on the years-long promise in November.

“We’re the only jurisdiction in the entire world that you can’t go into the retail store and buy a case of beer or a bottle of wine when you’re buying a steak for dinner or whatever you’re buying,” he said. “It just doesn’t make sense so we’re moving forward with it.”

Since the end of prohibition, beer in Ontario has primarily been sold at The Beer Store which began as a collection of Canadian brewers. These days, two multinational companies – Molson Coors and Anheuser-Busch InBev – own a majority of the operation which has 424 locations across the province, giving it a huge competitive advantage.

In 2015, the Liberals under Kathleen Wynne unveiled the Master Framework Agreement (MFA) which allowed some grocery stores the opportunity to bid for beer-selling licenses. Currently, there are 450 grocery stores selling beer and wine across the province.

Shortly after Ford and the Conservatives took office, he attempted to cancel the MFA with the privately owned beer store only to find out it would cost the province millions of dollars to prematurely end the contract. Now, Ford is prepared to let the agreement expire in 2025, which would then pave the way for beer and wine sales across a number of retail outlets.

The union which represents 7,000 beer store employees previously said allowing local retailers to sell beer and wine would be “catastrophic” for its business while the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health has warned that the cost of making sales of alcohol easier and more convenient is an increase in alcohol deaths.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

1h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile's home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

New report highlighting impact of social isolation on aging Canadian population
New report highlighting impact of social isolation on aging Canadian population

A new report is highlighting the risk of social isolation and the impact loneliness has on the aging population in Canada. The study finds that as many as 41 per cent of Canadians aged 50 years and...

18m ago

Drop in Canadian maple syrup production not expected to affect access
Drop in Canadian maple syrup production not expected to affect access

Pancake and waffle loves can breathe a sigh of relief as a five-year low in maple syrup productions is not expected to affect Canadians' access to the sugary topping, according to the Ontario Maple Syrup...

2m ago

Top Stories

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

1h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile's home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

New report highlighting impact of social isolation on aging Canadian population
New report highlighting impact of social isolation on aging Canadian population

A new report is highlighting the risk of social isolation and the impact loneliness has on the aging population in Canada. The study finds that as many as 41 per cent of Canadians aged 50 years and...

18m ago

Drop in Canadian maple syrup production not expected to affect access
Drop in Canadian maple syrup production not expected to affect access

Pancake and waffle loves can breathe a sigh of relief as a five-year low in maple syrup productions is not expected to affect Canadians' access to the sugary topping, according to the Ontario Maple Syrup...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

2:52
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street

Councillor Stephen Holyday has brought forward an administrative inquiry on the renaming of Dundas Street set to be discussed in council this week. He's asking about the cost of the project and accuracy of the accusations against Henry Dundas

17h ago

1:52
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs says Canada will vote in favour of a humanitarian ceasefire at the United Nations meeting today. In a joint statement, Canada, New Zealand and Australia call for the ceasefire and return of hostages.

5h ago

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.
More Videos