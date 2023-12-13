Bomb blast damages commercial area near Greece’s largest port but causes no injuries

Posted December 13, 2023 5:36 am.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A powerful bomb explosion damaged a commercial apartment block housing stores and businesses early Wednesday near the port of Piraeus, southwest of Athens, authorities said.

Police confirmed the night-time blast was caused by a bomb. The explosion resulted in no injuries but caused extensive damage to ground-floor stores in the building and offices on other floors, and shattered the windows of nearby homes and businesses.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, which occurred on a commercial street less than 200 meters (yards) from the port area.

Attacks against commercial targets in greater Athens have been claimed in the past by militant anti-establishment groups but have also been carried out by criminal extortion gangs.

Police cordoned off the area near the blast for several hours to gather evidence.

