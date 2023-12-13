Boy, 15, charged after bomb threat at Mississauga high school

Peel Regional Police have charged a 15-year-old boy after a bomb threat was made at a high school in Mississauga.

Police say the threat was made on Thursday, November 30 at around 8:28 at the school in south Mississauga.

After an investigation, police determined the threat was unfounded.

On Friday, December 8, police arrested and charged the teen suspect with one count of public mischief.

He can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

No further details were released.