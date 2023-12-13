Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought

A man is injured in hospital after he was shot while inside a vehicle near the Brampton-Caledon border on Wednesday morning.

Peel police were called to the area of Torbram and Mayfield roads around 8:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a man who had been shot inside his vehicle. He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooters fled the area in a vehicle. No suspect information has been made available.

Mayfield is closed in both directions from Torbram to Airport Road and northbound Torbram is closed at Countryside Drive for the investigation.

Police expect the road closures to remain in place for several hours.

More to come.