Man rushed to hospital following overnight shooting near Little Italy

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an overnight shooting in Toronto’s west end.

Emergency crews were called to College Street and Ossington Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man was gunned down in the middle of the intersection.

Paramedics tell CityNews the victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and is now in stable condition.

The shooter was last seen running southbound on Ossington. No other suspect information has been made available.

The intersection of College and Ossington is closed for the investigation.