Caledon man on parole arrested as police seize $30,000 worth of drugs

Police say a Caledon man on parole for drug trafficking offences has been arrested after officers seized $30,000 worth of drugs, money and other items during a traffic stop in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police investigators say an officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Leslie Street and Minthorn Boulevard near Highway 7 around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Police say the driver gave a fake name, failed to comply with his federal parole and had cannabis in his possession.

After searching the vehicle, police found more than 200 grams of suspected cocaine packaged for sale, suspected fentanyl pills, more than 800 grams of illicit cannabis, around $5,000 in Canadian currency, three cellular phones and several bottles of alcohol.

Police say the street value of the drugs is estimated to be worth more than $30,000.

Tharshun Sivasubramaniam, 34, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing and his statutory release has been revoked.