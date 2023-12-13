Victim identified, teen charged following fatal stabbing in Toronto’s east end

A teen is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a stabbing in Toronto’s east end.

Police and paramedics were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers found a 20-year-old man lying on the ground with stab wounds. The victim, Nathan Samuel, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, police confirmed one person was arrested. Investigators have identified the suspect as Jared Shokoff, 18, of Toronto.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the stabbing and if there was any relationship between the victim and suspect.

With files from Michael Ranger