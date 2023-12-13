Victim identified, teen charged following fatal stabbing in Toronto’s east end

A 24-year-old man died following a stabbing in Toronto's east end on Dec. 12, 2023
Nathan Samuel, 24, died following a stabbing in Toronto's east end on Dec. 12, 2023. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted December 13, 2023 2:16 pm.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 2:21 pm.

A teen is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a stabbing in Toronto’s east end.

Police and paramedics were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers found a 20-year-old man lying on the ground with stab wounds. The victim, Nathan Samuel, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, police confirmed one person was arrested. Investigators have identified the suspect as Jared Shokoff, 18, of Toronto.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the stabbing and if there was any relationship between the victim and suspect.

With files from Michael Ranger

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

1h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile’s home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Snow squall warning in effect for parts of GTA ahead of Friday warmup
Snow squall warning in effect for parts of GTA ahead of Friday warmup

The official start of the season is still more than a week away but parts of the GTA are bracing for a burst of winter weather on Wednesday. Snow squall warnings and travel advisories are in place for...

3h ago

Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought
Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought

A man is injured in hospital after he was shot while inside a vehicle near the Brampton-Caledon border on Wednesday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Torbram and Mayfield roads around...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

1h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile’s home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Snow squall warning in effect for parts of GTA ahead of Friday warmup
Snow squall warning in effect for parts of GTA ahead of Friday warmup

The official start of the season is still more than a week away but parts of the GTA are bracing for a burst of winter weather on Wednesday. Snow squall warnings and travel advisories are in place for...

3h ago

Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought
Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought

A man is injured in hospital after he was shot while inside a vehicle near the Brampton-Caledon border on Wednesday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Torbram and Mayfield roads around...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

2:52
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street

Councillor Stephen Holyday has brought forward an administrative inquiry on the renaming of Dundas Street set to be discussed in council this week. He's asking about the cost of the project and accuracy of the accusations against Henry Dundas

15h ago

1:52
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs says Canada will vote in favour of a humanitarian ceasefire at the United Nations meeting today. In a joint statement, Canada, New Zealand and Australia call for the ceasefire and return of hostages.

4h ago

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.
More Videos