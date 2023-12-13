Georgia election worker tearfully describes fleeing her home after Giuliani’s false claims of fraud

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. The trial will determine how much Rudy Giuliani will have to pay two Georgia election workers who he falsely accused of fraud while pushing President Donald Trump's baseless claims after he lost the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By Lindsay Whitehurst And Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2023 5:22 pm.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 5:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Georgia election worker suing Rudy Giuliani over false claims he spread about her and her daughter in 2020 cried on the witness stand on Wednesday as she described fleeing her home after she endured racist threats and strangers banging on her door.

Ruby Freeman’s online boutique was flooded with threatening messages, including several that mentioned lynching, after Giuliani tweeted a video of her counting votes as a temporary election worker while he pushed Donald Trump’s baseless claims of fraud, Freeman told jurors. Freeman, 64, said she had to leave her home in January 2021, after people came with bullhorns and the FBI told her she wasn’t safe.

“I took it as though they were going to hang me with their ropes on my street,” Freeman testified about the threats on the third day of the trial in Washington’s federal courthouse. She added: “I was scared. I didn’t know if they were coming to kill me.”

Lawyers for Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, rested their case after Freeman’s testimony. Giuliani is expected to testify in his defense, though U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell has barred him from attempting to argue his debunked claims.

Freeman eventually had to sell her home, she told jurors. She said she lived out of her car for a time, as the relentless drumbeat of harassment made friends and fellow church members afraid to be associated with her. Now, she stays holed up inside and avoids introducing herself to neighbors out of fear her name will be recognized, she said.

“It’s so scary, any time I go somewhere, if I have to use my name,” she said, gasping through her tears to get her words out. “I miss my old neighborhood because I was me, I could introduce myself. Now I don’t have a name, really.”

The testimony came a day after her daughter, Moss, took the witness stand herself and detailed the nightmares, panic attacks and depression brought on by an onslaught of threatening and racist messages that turned her life upside down and forced her from a job she loves.

They spoke as part of a trial to determine how much Giuliani will have to pay the two women for spreading conspiracy theories that they rigged the state’s 2020 election results. A judge has already determined he is liable for defamation and Giuliani has acknowledged in court that he made public comments falsely claiming Freeman and Moss committed fraud while counting ballots.

An expert for the plaintiffs testified Wednesday that Giuliani’s defamatory statements, which were also spread by Trump and his campaign, were viewed up to 56 million times by people who were sympathetic to them. Northwestern University professor Ashlee Humphreys, who also testified in the defamation case filed against Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll, said emotionally damaging statements were seen hundreds of millions of times.

The cost of repairing their reputations alone could be as high as $47 million, Humphreys said. They are also seeking emotional and punitive damages, in the tens of millions of dollars.

Giuliani’s lawyer grilled Humphreys on her methodology, and sought to raise questions about how much responsibility the former mayor should personally bear for the spread of conspiracy theories.

Giuliani has continued to make unfounded allegations against the women and insisted outside the federal courthouse Monday that his claims about the women were true.

As the defamation damagers trial unfolds, Giuliani is also preparing to defend himself against criminal charges in a separate case in Georgia. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges accusing him and others of scheming to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in the state and denied any wrongdoing.

___

Richer reported from Boston.

Lindsay Whitehurst And Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

11m ago

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

2h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile's home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

OPP report multiple collisions, roll-overs due to wintry weather
OPP report multiple collisions, roll-overs due to wintry weather

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were busy on Wednesday as wintry weather in southern Ontario created hazardous road conditions, with multiple collisions and injuries reported. Officers...

57m ago

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

11m ago

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

2h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile's home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

OPP report multiple collisions, roll-overs due to wintry weather
OPP report multiple collisions, roll-overs due to wintry weather

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were busy on Wednesday as wintry weather in southern Ontario created hazardous road conditions, with multiple collisions and injuries reported. Officers...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

2:52
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street

Councillor Stephen Holyday has brought forward an administrative inquiry on the renaming of Dundas Street set to be discussed in council this week. He's asking about the cost of the project and accuracy of the accusations against Henry Dundas

18h ago

1:52
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs says Canada will vote in favour of a humanitarian ceasefire at the United Nations meeting today. In a joint statement, Canada, New Zealand and Australia call for the ceasefire and return of hostages.

7h ago

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.
More Videos