Guilbeault hails ‘monumental’ COP28 deal, others warn of ‘dangerous distractions’

OTTAWA — Canada’s environment minister is hailing what he calls the “monumental” outcome of the United Nations climate summit.

It’s the first time the summit of nearly 200 countries has collectively agreed to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems.

Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada played a leading role in solidifying the deal agreed to on Wednesday to close out COP28 in Dubai.

The language of the agreement is stronger than a draft floated earlier in the week, though many warned it was undermined by loopholes.

Liz McDowell, senior campaigns director with environmental group Stand.earth, says the deal is weakened by “dangerous distractions,” such as leaving the door open to so-called transitional fuels, and failing to commit wealthy countries to finance the energy transition.

The federal government made several announcements during the two-week summit, unveiling its emissions cap for the oil and gas industry and draft regulations to drastically cut methane emissions from the sector.

