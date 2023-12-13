Kishida says he regrets a ruling party funds scandal and will work on partial changes to his Cabinet

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2023 8:04 am.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 8:12 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced plans to replace some of his Cabinet ministers to address public criticism and distrust over his governing party’s widening slush funds scandal that has shaken his grip on power.

The scandal mostly involves the Liberal Democratic Party’s largest and most powerful faction formerly led by assassinated ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Its key members, including those in top Cabinet and party posts, were suspected of systematically failing to report several hundred million yen (several million dollars) in funds in possible violation of campaign and election laws, media reports say. The money is alleged to have gone into unmonitored slush funds.

The scandal and a purge of Abe’s faction, which was key to Kishida’s own future, could stir a power struggle within the party ahead of a key leadership vote in September, even though Kishida doesn’t have to call a parliamentary election nearly two more years. The grip on power of the LDP, which has almost continually ruled postwar Japan, is seen unchanged as long as the opposition remains fractured.

Kishida, at a news conference Wednesday marking the end of this year’s parliamentary session, said he regretted that the party fundraising scandal has deepened political distrust and that he is determined to tackle it with “a sense of crisis.”

“It is my responsibility to lead the LDP reform in order to regain the public trust,” he said.

Kishida refused to disclose details, but the key changes involve four ministers from the Abe faction — Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, Agriculture Minister Ichiro Miyashita and Internal Affairs Minister Junji Suzuki — as well as a few serving key party posts. Former Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who belongs to Kishida’s faction, is expected to replace Matsuno, Kyodo News agency reported.

Earlier Wednesday, Kishida faced a no-confidence motion submitted by opposition groups led by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. It was voted down because of the LDP dominance in both houses of parliament.

“The LDP has no self-cleansing ability,” CDPJ leader Kenta Izumi said. “It is questionable if they can choose anyone who is not involved in slush funds.” Japanese Communist Party leader Kazuo Shii called the scandal “a bottomless, serious problem.”

Kishida has acknowledged that authorities are investigating the scandal following a criminal complaint. He said those who have faced the accounting questions must examine their records and explain to the public, but gave no timeline.

Approval ratings for his Cabinet have continued to fall. Most recently, one released by NHK national television said his support ratings fell to 23%, lowest since the governing party returned to power in 2012, after a three-year rule by Democratic Party of Japan.

Matsuno allegedly diverted more than 10 million yen ($68,700) over the past five years from money he raised from faction fundraising events to a slush fund, while Nishimura allegedly kept 1 million yen ($6,870), according to media reports.

Collecting proceeds from party events and paying kickbacks to lawmakers are not illegal if recorded appropriately under the political funds law. Violations could result in penalty of up to five years in prison, but prosecution is difficult as it requires proof of a specific instruction to an accountant to not report the money transfer.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in 20s rushed to hospital following overnight shooting near Little Italy
Man in 20s rushed to hospital following overnight shooting near Little Italy

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to College Street and Ossington Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday for reports...

26m ago

Cost of renaming Dundas Street to be discussed at Toronto City Hall this week
Cost of renaming Dundas Street to be discussed at Toronto City Hall this week

The renaming of Dundas Street will be up for discussion at Toronto City Hall this week as councillors meet for the final time this year. One city councillor has submitted an administrative inquiry as...

46m ago

Liberal caucus meets after Canada votes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at United Nations
Liberal caucus meets after Canada votes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at United Nations

Liberal MPs are set to gather for what is expected to be their final caucus meeting of the year, a day after Canada shifted its stance to join international calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel...

2h ago

Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor who would master gritty drama for seven seasons on "Homicide: Life on The Street” and modern comedy for eight on “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday...

0m ago

Top Stories

Man in 20s rushed to hospital following overnight shooting near Little Italy
Man in 20s rushed to hospital following overnight shooting near Little Italy

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to College Street and Ossington Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday for reports...

26m ago

Cost of renaming Dundas Street to be discussed at Toronto City Hall this week
Cost of renaming Dundas Street to be discussed at Toronto City Hall this week

The renaming of Dundas Street will be up for discussion at Toronto City Hall this week as councillors meet for the final time this year. One city councillor has submitted an administrative inquiry as...

46m ago

Liberal caucus meets after Canada votes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at United Nations
Liberal caucus meets after Canada votes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at United Nations

Liberal MPs are set to gather for what is expected to be their final caucus meeting of the year, a day after Canada shifted its stance to join international calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel...

2h ago

Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor who would master gritty drama for seven seasons on "Homicide: Life on The Street” and modern comedy for eight on “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

20h ago

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.

20h ago

3:31
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths

Over a dozen second-degree murder charges have been levelled against an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm. Faiza Amin reports on the investigation.

20h ago

2:26
Community group proposes gentrification tax
Community group proposes gentrification tax

A Parkdale community group is proposing a gentrification tax on home sales. Michelle Mackey is speaking with members about how it would work and where the money would go.
2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.
More Videos