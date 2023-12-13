LeBron James says ‘moment was everything’ seeing son Bronny’s debut for Southern Cal

Southern California guard Bronny James (6) stand with the rest of his team during the national anthem prior to an NCAA college basketball game against Long Beach State Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2023 10:31 am.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 10:42 am.

DALLAS (AP) — LeBron James didn’t get the same break as his Los Angeles Lakers teammates after they won the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

The superstar went back to LA from Las Vegas on Sunday to watch his oldest son, Bronny James, make his collegiate debut for Southern California nearly five months after going into cardiac arrest during a workout.

The Lakers had another day off before returning to the regular season with a 127-125 loss at Dallas on Tuesday night. James didn’t miss a beat, finishing with 33 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

“It was everything for my family,” James said of his detour back to California. “It was just an emotional, draining day, from the time we all woke up to the time the buzzer hit zeros.”

After getting a pat on the rear from his dad before the opening tip, Bronny James had four points, three assists and two rebounds while playing 16 minutes in an 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State.

The son didn’t greet his father after the loss, and didn’t take questions after making a brief statement to a horde of media at USC’s Galen Center.

“I think the most important thing, who cares about the win or the loss, the kid was standing tall and standing strong at the end of the game,” said James, who turns 39 later this month. “That is a blessing in its own right, and that is a win. He’s won at life, and everything else at this point is extra credit.”

LeBron James entered the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick out of high school in Akron, Ohio, in 2003. The NBA’s career scoring leader is in his 21st season.

“That moment was everything for us to be there,” James said. “To see the first person out of our family, out of the James gang, to grace a college campus and a college floor, that was pretty cool.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press




Top Stories

Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought
Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought

A man is injured in hospital after he was shot while inside a vehicle near the Brampton-Caledon border on Wednesday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Torbram and Mayfield roads around...

17m ago

Bonnie Crombie says Jan. 12 will be her last day as Mississauga mayor
Bonnie Crombie says Jan. 12 will be her last day as Mississauga mayor

Bonnie Crombie says January 12 will be her last day as Mayor of Mississauga. Crombie says in her resignation letter posted to social media on Thursday morning that she will continue to work with city...

19m ago

Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot

Tesla is recalling nearly all of the vehicles it sold in the U.S., more than 2 million across its model lineup, to fix a defective system that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when they...

1h ago

Caledon man on parole arrested as police seize $30,000 worth of drugs
Caledon man on parole arrested as police seize $30,000 worth of drugs

Police say a Caledon man on parole for drug trafficking offences has been arrested after officers seized $30,000 worth of drugs, money and other items during a traffic stop in Richmond Hill. York Regional...

15m ago

