Live updates | Israel forges ahead with its offensive in Gaza despite US criticism

Relatives and friends of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group hold candles and call for their release during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Posted December 13, 2023 3:50 am.

Israel forged ahead with its air and ground offensive Wednesday in Gaza, drawing international outrage and rare criticism from the United States over the killing of thousands of civilians.

The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to demand a humanitarian cease-fire in a strong demonstration of global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but the assembly’s messages are important barometers of world opinion.

Just hours before the vote, U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Israel was losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza.

The Israel-Hamas war has resulted in the deaths of over 18,400 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory, which does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths. Israel says 113 of its soldiers have died in its ground offensive after Hamas raided southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 240 hostages.

— With packed hospitals, treacherous roads and limited supplies, newborns in Gaza face steeper odds of survival.

— U.N. General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to demand a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.

— Biden takes a tougher stance on Israel’s bombing of Gaza.

— Israel and the U.S. show sharp divisions over mounting casualties and the future of the war against Hamas.

2 MISSILES FIRED FROM HOUTHI-HELD TERRITORY MISS A SHIP NEAR YEMEN, A US OFFICIAL SAYS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Two missiles fired from territory held by Yemen’s Houthi rebels missed a commercial tanker near the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Wednesday, a U.S. official said.

An American warship also shot down a suspected Houthi drone flying in its direction during the incident, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters. No one was hurt in the attack, the official said.

The ship that was targeted, the oil and chemical tanker Marshall Islands-flagged Ardmore Encounter, was traveling north toward the Suez Canal in the Red Sea, satellite tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed. The vessel had been coming from India and had an armed security crew aboard it, according to data transmitted by the ship.

The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge the attack.

Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache
Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache

A speeding driver allegedly told an officer when they were pulled over in Hamilton that the reason they were going so fast was to get their passenger home because they had a stomach ache. Ontario Provincial...

5h ago

Woman allegedly armed with scissors tased by Toronto police
Woman allegedly armed with scissors tased by Toronto police

Toronto police say a woman allegedly armed with scissors was tased by responding officers on Tuesday. Authorities were called to the St. Clair West and Caledonia Road area in Earlscourt just after 4:30...

8h ago

Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor who would master gritty drama for seven seasons on "Homicide: Life on The Street" and modern comedy for eight on "Brooklyn 99," died Monday...

4h ago

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

12h ago

